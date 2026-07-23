Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong film, Jana Nayagan, has registered a stupendous response at the advance booking counters ahead of its worldwide release on July 23. The film, which marks Vijay’s last screen outing before his full-time shift into politics as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, has been riding a wave of anticipation despite a turbulent run-up that included an indefinite delay from its original January 9 release date, a censor-board hurdle over unauthorised use of Indian Armed Forces symbols (resolved when the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate), and a massive online leak.

According to the latest trade estimates, the film’s advance booking collection has crossed Rs 22.26 crore in India and around Rs 33 crore worldwide, making it one of the most keenly watched openings of the year.

Ticket sales surge across India

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan sold 10.05 lakh tickets from 11,878 shows in India, translating to a gross collection of Rs 22.26 crore (excluding blocked seats) — or Rs 28.25 crore once blocked seats are factored in. Vijay’s home state Tamil Nadu has contributed the lion’s share, with the state alone accounting for Rs 12.27 crore of the domestic haul.

Karnataka has also emerged as a strong market, with premium recliner seats reportedly being sold for as high as Rs 2,600 in Bengaluru, contributing Rs 4.73 crore. Kerala is next with Rs 1.49 crore, while advance booking had only just commenced in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra in the final days before release, with those markets yet to register comparable numbers.

A strong pre-release business, but a familiar comparison

Industry estimates suggest the film is headed towards a big opening, with reports pointing to a possible worldwide opening day in the range of Rs 90 crore–100 crore, per trade trackers including Ramesh Bala and Business Today’s day-one forecast.

As per Sacnilk, the film’s pre-sales business, while strong, is still trailing behind several of Vijay’s previous releases: Leo (2023), which had amassed a record Rs 46.36 crore in all-India advance bookings; Beast (2022), which totalled Rs 31.75 crore; and GOAT (2024), which collected Rs 24.5 crore in advance booking.

Jana Nayagan has, however, overtaken Master (Rs 17 crore) and Varisu (Rs 11.49 crore), as well as Rajinikanth’s Jailer — suggesting that the piracy leak and the prolonged censor battle may have dented the film’s advance business relative to Vijay’s very biggest openers, without derailing it entirely.

A historic send-off amid political transition

The excitement around Jana Nayagan is inseparable from the larger narrative of Vijay’s transition from cinema to full-time politics. Directed by H. Vinoth and featuring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film faced a prolonged censor battle before finally locking in its release date.

For fans, the film’s release doubles as a celebration — coming several months after Vijay’s political win — with the advance booking numbers reflecting the emotional weight riders are placing on this one last theatrical outing before the actor-turned-politician steps away from the screen for good.