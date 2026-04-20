The key indices ndices were steady in midday trade , while individual stockssaw sharp price action. The Nifty 50 hovered around 24,460, up roughly 0.44%, while the Sensex stood near 78,900, gaining about 0.52% by midday. Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange share price fell sharply by about 7% intra-day. . The trigger sat in a regulatory draft that,unsettled the market significantly. .

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission proposed a market coupling mechanism aimed at streamlining electricity price discovery across power exchanges. This system, with Grid India stepping in as the Market Coupling Operator, introduces a structural adjustment that could alter how pricing power is distributed. That is what’s making investors apprehensive.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price moved higher by over 5% by midday after touching its 52-week high earlier in the session. This was not speculative excitement. The company had numbers to show, and the market responded accordingly.

BHEL reported a provisional turnover of around Rs 32,350 crore for FY26, marking an 18% rise compared to the previous year. More importantly, the order inflow stood at approximately Rs 75,000 crore, pushing the total order book to about Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

Trent

The share price of Trent rose nearly 3% by midday, extending its steady climb over recent sessions. The stock has already climbed about 7% in five sessions and over 18% in a month. That kind of run tends to attract attention, and also some suspicion.

The immediate reason for the move is tied to its upcoming board meeting scheduled for April 22, where multiple decisions are lined up.

The company reported roughly 20% growth in standalone revenue for the March quarter, reaching Rs 4,937 crore. Revenue from merchandise sales grew over 20% for the quarter.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank share price gained around 2% by midday following its March quarter results, where consolidated net profit rose by 9.28%.

The key factor behind the profit growth was a steep reduction in provisioning, which dropped significantly. That is where the story becomes slightly complicated. Lower provisioning boosts profit, but it also raises questions about sustainability if underlying risks resurface.

Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems share price climbed about 4% by midday after extending gains from the previous session. The stock has surged over 23% in just two sessions, which is not a small move by any measure.

The catalyst is a government-issued arms manufacturing licence with lifetime validity. It allows production of up to 1,000 units per category annually. For a defence technology firm, this is not just another approval. It changes capacity and, more importantly, future visibility.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy share price declined by around 1% by midday, ending its five-day gaining streak. The fall came after the company issued a clarification regarding recent price movement, stating that it could not identify any specific event driving the earlier surge.

That kind of statement often does more harm than reassurance. When a company admits it cannot point to a reason behind price action, it leaves room for doubt. Traders, naturally, do not like that kind of ambiguity.

Angel One

Angel One share price slipped nearly 1% by midday, even as brokerages maintained a positive stance following its Q4FY26 results. That disconnect between analyst outlook and stock movement is not unusual, though it does raise eyebrows.

The company reported strong operating performance, driven by its core broking business, along with improved client activity and better margins.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Stock price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures moved up about 3% by midday as it approached its March quarter results announcement. The parent company of the Groww platform has been drawing attention, and this move appears tied more to anticipation than confirmed data.