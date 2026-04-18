The market has changed gears since the start of April, and if you are not sharp, you could miss the real action.

The Nifty 50 has staged a sharp recovery, gaining nearly 10% from its recent low of 22,183. But what’s more interesting is the outperformance underneath. In the same period, the Nifty Smallcap 250 has rallied over 16%. That’s a signal of opportunities.

Smallcaps are back in the game.

Jumping into them blindly, especially after a rally, can leave you vulnerable to sharp drawdowns.

The smarter way?

Stick to systematic scans and let data drive your decisions.

Why Oversold to Bullish Matters

One of the most powerful reversal setups in technical analysis is a stock moving from oversold zone to bullish crossover. This is not just a bounce, often it is the start of trend reversal.

If a stock remains in the oversold zone, commonly calculated using Relative Strength Index (RSI), it indicates there is too much negativity. Sentiment turns sour and prices compress as weak hands run away. But when the same stock shows a positive crossover, it tells us:

Selling pressure is easing

Buyers are coming in with conviction

Momentum is moving upward

This is an early-stage strength in reversal where risk is relatively defined and reward potential increases. The traders who are catching this phase are not chasing momentum; they are taking part in its inception.

To make this easier, we ran a scanner to find stocks that were oversold last week and have turned bullish this week. This filter eliminates noise and considers only high-probability turnaround candidates.

5 Stocks in Bullish Reversal from Oversold Territory

1. Bata India

Bata India is a popular consumer brand which has seen stock price correction in last few weeks.

source: tradepoint

Recent bullish crossover from oversold territory shows renewed buying interest which could signal start of a short-term uptrend. Look for follow through volume, it will confirm strength.

2. Firstsource Solutions Limited (FSL)

Firstsource Solutions Limited has been under pressure but this move could signal a reversal. When momentum comes back, IT-enabled services stocks tend to move sharply. This setup implies a shift in sentiment from bearish to accumulation.

source: tradepoint

3. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

NEWGEN Software, a strong play in the enterprise software space, has now moved up from oversold levels with a bullish trigger. Such a kind of setup generally leads to sharp price expansion, especially if there is also sectoral strength in IT and digital transformation themes.

source: tradepoint

4. Swan Corp Ltd

Swan Corp Ltd. has been consolidating after the autumn. The fresh buy signal is showing some early reversal signs, but this is one stock where patience pays. Notice how it acts around resistance areas – breakouts here can be explosive.

source: tradepoint

5. Syngene International Limited.

Syngene’s transition from oversold to bullish in the pharma and biotech space. “Defensive sectors such as pharma typically attract capital during uncertain periods and this signal could be the beginning of a steady climb.

source: tradepoint

An Opportunity

Smallcaps can open up opportunity when they begin to beat, but only for those with a combination of momentum and structure. This is exactly what the “oversold to bullish crossover” strategy does. It filters the chaos, spots strength early, and helps you take action before the crowd comes. The pattern will fail on the breach of the recent swing low.

When you trade setups like these with discipline, you are not just trading, you are building an edge.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.