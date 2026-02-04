Silver Price Today in India (4th Feb 2026) Highlights: Silver prices continue to be in focus as traders track sharp global developments and lingering volatility in precious metals. After a dramatic sell-off followed by a quick rebound, the white metal is now trading close to the Rs 2.8 lakh per kilogram level in the domestic market. This might have left many investors divided on whether stability is finally returning or if this is just a pause before the next move.

Sharp fall, equally sharp rebound

Silver recently witnessed a steep correction after touching record highs of around Rs 4.2 lakh per kilogram in late January. From those levels, prices fell by nearly Rs 2.4 lakh or about 36%, in just a few sessions as global selling pressure intensified.

However, the white metal then rebounded strongly, rising by over 9% in a single session.

Key global factors behind the volatility

The sharp development in the silver prices were driven by global factors such as changes in expectations around US monetary policy, a weaker US dollar, and higher margin requirements for precious metal futures.

Apart from these, reduced availability of major economic data has left markets reacting more to headlines and positioning.

Although there was a recovery, silver remains well below its recent peak, highlighting the scale of the correction. Any fresh shift in global interest rate expectations or currency moves could trigger another sharp reaction in the white metal.

Live Updates