Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 25 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹215, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹215,190, reflecting a gain of 0.85% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,152.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 215 213 1.81 0.85% 10 gm 2,152 2,134 18.10 0.85% 1 Kg 215,190 213,380 1,810.00 0.85% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices dropped nearly 5% to around $59 per ounce on Wednesday, marking their lowest level since December. The decline mirrored the broader weakness across the precious metals complex, as dollar strength and increasing expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve prompted traders to raise bets on an interest rate hike later this year.

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The dollar index climbed to a more than one-year high, increasing the cost of gold for non-dollar investors and limiting demand. The Fed kept rates unchanged last week but indicated growing support for tighter policy, with Chair Kevin Warsh emphasising inflation control.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets are now pricing a potential rate hike in September, with additional increases possible later in the year. US Iran peace progress has eased oil prices and inflation concerns.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 215 ( 1.83 ) 2,155 ( 18.30 ) 215,480 ( 1,830.00 ) Bangalore 215 ( 1.81 ) 2,154 ( 18.10 ) 215,360 ( 1,810.00 ) Chennai 216 ( 1.82 ) 2,158 ( 18.20 ) 215,820 ( 1,820.00 ) Delhi 215 ( 1.81 ) 2,148 ( 18.10 ) 214,820 ( 1,810.00 ) Hyderabad 216 ( 1.81 ) 2,155 ( 18.10 ) 215,530 ( 1,810.00 ) Kolkata 215 ( 1.81 ) 2,149 ( 18.10 ) 214,910 ( 1,810.00 ) Mumbai 215 ( 1.81 ) 2,152 ( 18.10 ) 215,190 ( 1,810.00 ) Pune 215 ( 1.81 ) 2,152 ( 18.10 ) 215,190 ( 1,810.00 ) Surat 215 ( 1.82 ) 2,155 ( 18.20 ) 215,480 ( 1,820.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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