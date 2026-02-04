Gold and silver prices are higher in the Feb 4, 2026, trading session as international and domestic markets trade firmly at midday, with the market still open. Gains in futures are feeding into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), where most schemes are showing solid one-day percentage moves, while one-year returns continue to show wide dispersion across funds.

COMEX and MCX snapshot

On MCX, gold for the April 2026 contract is trading at Rs 1,60,351, up 4.25% on the day, while silver for the March 2026 contract is at Rs 2,80,800, higher by 4.77% on February 4, 2026. On COMEX, April 2026 gold is trading at $5,083.06, up 3.00%, with silver for March 2026 at $87.035, higher by 4.48% at the time of observation. Price action across both exchanges remains intraday, with highs and lows already established but settlement still pending.

Gold ETF update

Gold ETFs are showing strong one-day percentage gains in line with the rise in underlying gold prices, while traded prices continue to adjust during the open session.

The Wealth Company Gold ETF is higher by 6.30% and is traded at Rs 161.87. Edelweiss Gold ETF is up 5.46%, traded at Rs 147.73. Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded is higher by 5.45%, traded at Rs 136.01. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF is up 4.77%, traded at Rs 162.16.

DSP Gold ETF is higher by 4.68%, traded at Rs 143.61. Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund is up 4.45%, traded at Rs 15.82. LIC MF Gold ETF is higher by 4.44%, traded at Rs 14,308.87.

Zerodha Gold ETF is up 4.42%, traded at Rs 23.29. Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Gold Exchange is higher by 4.39%, traded at Rs 136.87. UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold Exchange is up 4.25%, traded at Rs 136.65.

SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme is higher by 4.21%, traded at Rs 139.97. Union Gold ETF is up 4.17%, traded at Rs 160.57. Invesco India Gold ETF is higher by 3.99%, traded at Rs 13,665.44. Choice Gold ETF is up 3.94%, traded at Rs 146.88.

Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund is higher by 3.95%, traded at Rs 136.79. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES is up 3.98%, traded at Rs 135.86. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF is higher by 3.89%, traded at Rs 140.45. Mirae Asset Gold ETF is up 3.84%, traded at Rs 143.65. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF is higher by 3.82%, traded at Rs 158.78. Groww Gold ETF is up 3.75%, traded at Rs 160.17.

Silver ETF update

Silver exchange traded funds are trading higher during the midday session on Feb 4, 2026, tracking the sharp intraday rise in silver futures.

Edelweiss Silver ETF is higher by 6.40%, traded at Rs 263.18. Kotak Silver ETF is up 5.98%, traded at Rs 320.14. Axis Silver ETF is higher by 5.61%, traded at Rs 328.86. UTI Silver ETF is up 5.61%, traded at Rs 315.39.

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund is higher by 5.32%, traded at Rs 34.39. Mirae Asset Silver ETF is up 5.29%, traded at Rs 256.59. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF is higher by 4.84%, traded at Rs 331.08.

DSP Silver ETF is up 5.07%, traded at Rs 254.34. SBI Silver ETF is higher by 4.93%, traded at Rs 324.05. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF is up 4.83%, traded at Rs 263.03. Nippon India Silver ETF is higher by 4.83%, traded at Rs 317.06.

Zerodha Silver ETF is up 4.93%, traded at Rs 26.81. Groww Silver ETF is higher by 4.59%, traded at Rs 322.93.

As of midday, silver ETFs continue to mirror the strength seen in domestic and international silver prices, with most schemes posting broad-based intraday gains while longer-term returns remain sharply higher where historical data is available.