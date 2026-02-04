Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 4 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹283, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹283,490, reflecting a gain of 6.01% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,835. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 283 267 16.08 6.01% 10 gm 2,835 2,674 160.80 6.01% 1 Kg 283,490 267,410 16,080.00 6.01% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

MCX Silver Futures extended gains as extreme volatility in the metals market eased. The gains follow a historic selloff in the last few days of January that erased nearly 40% of silver’s value in just two days.

Signs that forced liquidations had largely run their course encouraged buyers at dips to re-enter at lower levels. Geopolitical tensions added support after the US Navy shot down an Iranian drone, boosting safe-haven demand despite upcoming nuclear talks.

Underlying fundamentals, including a persistent supply deficit and steady industrial demand, continued to underpin prices, even as speculative excesses from January’s rally unwound after a sharp shift in sentiment, said Ajay Kedia, Founder of Kedia Advisory.

Outlook for Silver Investors

However, the drivers for precious metals like gold and silver remain intact, suggesting the correction was largely due to short-term catalysts rather than a shift in long term fundamentals, said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments. “Prices are now attempting a mild recovery as markets digest the impact of margin hikes, a stronger US dollar, and repositioning linked to the Fed chair nomination.”

Going forward, choppy trading is likely. A sustained recovery may unfold gradually, but further liquidation risks re-emerge only if prices break last week’s lows, which currently serve as key support levels, V added.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 285 ( 15.39 ) 2,846 ( 153.90 ) 284,640 ( 15,390.00 ) Bangalore 284 ( 14.61 ) 2,837 ( 146.10 ) 283,710 ( 14,610.00 ) Chennai 284 ( 14.64 ) 2,843 ( 146.40 ) 284,310 ( 14,640.00 ) Delhi 283 ( 14.57 ) 2,830 ( 145.70 ) 283,000 ( 14,570.00 ) Hyderabad 284 ( 16.11 ) 2,839 ( 161.10 ) 283,940 ( 16,110.00 ) Kolkata 283 ( 16.06 ) 2,831 ( 160.60 ) 283,110 ( 16,060.00 ) Mumbai 283 ( 16.08 ) 2,835 ( 160.80 ) 283,490 ( 16,080.00 ) Pune 283 ( 16.08 ) 2,835 ( 160.80 ) 283,490 ( 16,080.00 ) Surat 284 ( 16.11 ) 2,839 ( 161.10 ) 283,870 ( 16,110.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

