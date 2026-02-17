Gold and silver prices fell sharply on 17 February 2026 across domestic and international markets, with weakness visible in futures and ETFs. On MCX, Gold was trading at Rs 1,52,939.00, down 1.18%, while Silver stood at Rs 2,34,199.00, down 2.37%.

On COMEX, Gold Futures were quoted at $4936.1, falling 2.18%, and Silver Futures were at $74.455, down 4.50%. The selling pressure was mirrored across almost every gold and silver ETF in the domestic market, with percentage losses largely between 1% and 4%.

Silver ETF

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 22.58, down 2.00%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 222.32 after slipping 2.21%. Zerodha Silver ETF came in at Rs 23.64, lower by 2.07%, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF was at Rs 231.99, down 2.27%. HDFC Silver ETF traded at Rs 222.15 with a 2.24% decline, and Groww Silver ETF was priced at Rs 22.78, falling 2.06%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF closed at Rs 231.78 after losing 2.14%, while SBI Silver ETF was at Rs 227.48, down 2.12%.

UTI Silver ETF stood at Rs 224.42 with a 2.08% drop, and Kotak Silver ETF was at Rs 224.88, lower by 1.97%. DSP Silver ETF traded at Rs 223.92 after declining 2.15%, Axis Silver ETF was at Rs 231.39 with a 1.73% fall, and Mirae Asset Silver ETF ended at Rs 225.88, down 2.04%. Edelweiss Silver ETF was at Rs 232.19, recording the sharpest fall in the segment at 2.86%, Bandhan Silver ETF stood at Rs 232.90, down 2.34%, 360 ONE Silver ETF traded at Rs 229.21 with a 2.07% decline, and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF was at Rs 229.57, slipping 2.41%.

Gold ETF

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 14.62, down 1.68%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 124.56, falling 1.86%. Zerodha Gold ETF was at Rs 23.71 with a 1.86% decline, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF traded at Rs 128.83, down 2.13%. HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund quoted Rs 128.60 after losing 1.95%, and SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme was at Rs 128.37, down 2.04%. Groww Gold ETF slipped 1.93% to Rs 14.71, while Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 125.59 with a 1.71% fall.

Mirae Asset Gold ETF stood at Rs 146.42, down 1.96%, and Axis Gold ETF was at Rs 125.40 after a 1.96% decline. Angel One Gold ETF was priced at Rs 14.06, lower by 1.54%, UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 126.60 with a 1.82% drop, and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was at Rs 132.47, down 2.16%. DSP Gold ETF stood at Rs 146.16, falling 1.97%, while Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded was at Rs 124.73, down 1.85%.

Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF saw the steepest fall in the gold segment at 4.20% to Rs 146.05, 360 ONE Gold ETF was at Rs 146.55, down 1.97%, and Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 149.10 with a 1.58% decline. Edelweiss Gold ETF stood at Rs 150.05, down 2.28%, Choice Gold ETF traded at Rs 149.79 with a 1.17% fall, and Bandhan Gold ETF was at Rs 150.32 after losing 2.35%.

Union Gold ETF came in at Rs 147.30, down 1.90%, The Wealth Company Gold ETF traded at Rs 149.40 with a 1.54% decline, LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 13,566.65 after falling 1.58%, and Invesco India Gold ETF was at Rs 13,050.05, down 2.49%.

Selling was broad and aggressive on 17 February 2026, with silver taking a harder hit than gold across futures and ETFs, and losses spreading from international contracts to domestic funds without exception.