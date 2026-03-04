Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Highlights: It’s an absolute sea of red for the Markets. The Indices opened with sharp gap-down. The Nifty has opened below 24,400 levels while the Sensex has plunged as much as 1,700 points intra-day. The small and midcap indices are also in deep red. The big losers in today’s trade- L&T share price is down another 6%. In the last two sessions the stock is now down over 15%.

Adding to that, the Asian markets in early trade were lower as the conflict across West Asia deepened. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.59%, while the Topix declined 1.61%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 7.24%, extending a steep selloff from the day before when the index recorded its worst day in 19 months.

Bear grip across global markets – Big developments

It’s a sea of red for the markets. Here are key developments to watch as the Iran-Israel conflict deepens further

1. Sensex, Nifty levels: The Sensex has fallen over 1,500 points in early trade and the Nifty is trading below 24,400 levels.

2. Conflict across West Asia: The crisis across West Asia deepens. The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran last weekend, killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated and countered against the Gulf nations, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

3. Rise in import costs: Indian exporters are now bracing for a cost increase of up to 60%. For shipping companies, the losses will surge to $200,000-$500,000 per voyage. Crude prices are swinging heavily even after OPEC+ announced an increase in supply.

4. Sharp uptick in crude prices: Brent crude surged 5.43% to $81.96 per barrel in futures trade on Wednesday morning. On COMEX, the global crude prices went up by 1.11%.

5. US Market: The US equity markets closed on a lower note, rattled by the prolonged US-Iran conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 403.51 points, or 0.83%, and ended at 48,501.27. The S&P 500 slipped 0.94% to close at 6,816.63, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.02% to settle at 22,516.69.

