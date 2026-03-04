Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Highlights: It’s an absolute sea of red for the Markets. The Indices opened with sharp gap-down. The Nifty has opened below 24,400 levels while the Sensex has plunged as much as 1,700 points intra-day. The small and midcap indices are also in deep red. The big losers in today’s trade- L&T share price is down another 6%. In the last two sessions the stock is now down over 15%.
Adding to that, the Asian markets in early trade were lower as the conflict across West Asia deepened. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.59%, while the Topix declined 1.61%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 7.24%, extending a steep selloff from the day before when the index recorded its worst day in 19 months.
Bear grip across global markets – Big developments
It’s a sea of red for the markets. Here are key developments to watch as the Iran-Israel conflict deepens further
1. Sensex, Nifty levels: The Sensex has fallen over 1,500 points in early trade and the Nifty is trading below 24,400 levels.
2. Conflict across West Asia: The crisis across West Asia deepens. The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran last weekend, killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated and countered against the Gulf nations, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
3. Rise in import costs: Indian exporters are now bracing for a cost increase of up to 60%. For shipping companies, the losses will surge to $200,000-$500,000 per voyage. Crude prices are swinging heavily even after OPEC+ announced an increase in supply.
4. Sharp uptick in crude prices: Brent crude surged 5.43% to $81.96 per barrel in futures trade on Wednesday morning. On COMEX, the global crude prices went up by 1.11%.
5. US Market: The US equity markets closed on a lower note, rattled by the prolonged US-Iran conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 403.51 points, or 0.83%, and ended at 48,501.27. The S&P 500 slipped 0.94% to close at 6,816.63, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.02% to settle at 22,516.69.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Markets at close
In Wednesday’s session, the Sensex closed at 79,116.19, down 1,122.66 points, a decline of 1.40%. The Nifty ended at 24,480.50, falling 385.20 points or 1.55%, marking a sharp drop as the market reacted to ongoing US-Iran conflict.
The Sensex and the Nifty have come off significantly from early lows. The recovery is led by key stocks like Coal India, Bharti and Infosys. Most of these counters are up close to 2% each in trade today.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Global market update- Asia tanks, Europe steady, USFutures down
Asian markets closed with sharp losses on concerns about US-Iran conflict and the IRGS taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.
The India's markets have, however, recovered significant ground and are now trading off early lows.
European indices have opened trade on a positive note.
However, Dow and S&P Futures continue to be under pressure as traders and investors track development across West Asia.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Markets at this hour
In intraday trading today, the Sensex slipped to 79,323.66, down 915.19 points, a decline of 1.14%. Similarly, the Nifty fell to 24,546.65, dropping 319.05 points or 1.28%.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Oil and Gas down 3%
The oil and gas sector faced broad selling pressure, pulling the Nifty Oil and Gas down by around 3%. Major companies like Petronet LNG and GAIL India dropped roughly 6–9%, while BPCL and IOC slipped about 4-5%.
Some other players also saw sharp cuts in trade. Hindustan Petroleum and MGL fell nearly 5-8%, while IGL dropped about 5%. On the positive side, Oil India gained around 1%.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Stocks trading in green
Despite the broader weakness in the market, a few heavyweights managed to hold firm in positive territory. Infosys gained around 1%, while Bharti Airtel was also up about 1%.
Among other tech names, Tech Mahindra edged higher by roughly 0.2%, and HCL Technologies traded marginally up by nearly 0.01%.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Nifty metal down 5%
Selling remained intense in the metal space, dragging the Nifty Metal down by around 5%. Heavyweights like Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India fell about 7% each, while Hindustan Copper, NMDC and Jindal Steel and Power dropped roughly 5-6%.
Other metal stocks also stayed under pressure. Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc declined around 4-5%, while JSW Steel slipped close to 5%. Hindalco Industries and Adani Enterprises were lower by about 2%.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto down 3%
The selling pressure was clearly visible across the auto pack, dragging the Nifty Auto lower by 3%. Among key stocks, Maruti Suzuki India fell 4%, Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 2.4%, and Tata Motors declined 5%. Eicher Motors dropped 3%, while Ashok Leyland lost 5%.
Other major names also remained under pressure. TVS Motor Company was down 3%, Bharat Forge slipped 2%, and Bajaj Auto fell 2.14%. Hero MotoCorp declined 3%, Samvardhana Motherson International dropped 5%, and Bosch slipped 4%.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Markets at this hour
At this hour, the Sensex is trading at 78,808.01, down -1.78%, reflecting continued weakness in the broader market. Selling pressure remains visible across key sectors as investors react to ongoing global uncertainties.
Meanwhile, the Nifty is hovering around 24,390.55, lower by -1.91%, indicating that bears continue to dominate the trading session.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Tata Group stocks under severe selling pressure
The Tata Group stocks are under severe selling pressure and Tata Steel is seeing big cut in trade today.
Tata Steel is down over 7% today. The Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in an interaction with the media on March 3,had highlighted that he hoped that the conflict between Iran and US-Israel does not affect the supply chain. “Geopolitics is the most unpredictable situation. Last year was also a tough year. I think things will settle down soon, and I hope that the supply chain should not be a problem," he said.
Tata Steel is in focus as the company procures limestone from West Asia but he reiterated that there is enough inventory as of now. . “Tata Steel will diversify for alternative sources. We are confident that it will not be a problem,” he said.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Big Index losers in trade today
Some of the biggest Nifty losers in trade today include -
-Tata Steel: Down 7%
-L&T: Down 6.5%
-Shriram Finance, UltraTech: Down nearly 5% each
-IndiGo: Down 4%
-JSW Steel, SBI Life: Down 4% each
The share price of L&T has seen sharp correction for the second day running. The shares have now corrected nearly 16% in two trading sessions. The big worry for the company is its exposure to West Asia.
speaking on L&T's future prospects, Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted that, "though low-margin, renewable projects in the Middle East have a short 18- to 24-month execution cycle, with favourable payment terms," it is "beneficial for L&T’s RoCE."
L&T also highlighted that medium-term opportunities
are from (1) the recently announced seven new high-speed rail projects (Rs 8- 10 trillion excluding roll-stock over the medium term)
(2) Rhe expansion in defence spending
(3) full-scale nuclear ordering (1-2 years away).
Indian markets saw a sharp fall as rising tensions between the US and Iran shook global sentiment. The BSE Sensex tumbled over 1,700 points and the Nifty 50 dropped more than 500 points in early trade, wiping out nearly Rs 9 lakh crore in investor wealth within minutes. Rising crude oil prices, a record weak rupee and fears of a longer conflict added to the nervousness.
Volatility also surged, with the India VIX jumping sharply, showing that traders expect more swings ahead. Analysts say markets will closely track oil prices, currency movement and further developments in West Asia. For now, uncertainty remains high and investors are reacting quickly to every headline.
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 LIVE Updates: Stocks under pressure
Selling intensified across heavyweight counters, dragging several frontline names sharply lower.
Engineering and infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro was among the worst hit, tumbling over 7% amid the broad-based market weakness.
Titan Company declined 4%, while UltraTech Cement slipped over 4%. Aviation major InterGlobe Aviation dropped 5%, and Tata Steel fell over 5%.
NSE, BSE live updates today, March 04: Nifty outlook
The recovery attempts that may be expected post downside gapped opening today need to sustain Nifty above 24500, In order to discourage bears from regrouping. Else, expect 24000-23550. Do account for wild swings, given the spike in VIX on Monday to the highest level since June 2025.
NSE, BSE live updates today, March 04: Stocks in green in the falling market
Even as the broader market remained under pressure, select heavyweights managed to stay in the green, offering some support to sentiment. Infosys led the pack with a gain of nearly 2%, while Tech Mahindra added 0.3%. Defence major Bharat Electronics rose 0.15%.
Among other IT bellwethers, Tata Consultancy Services edged up 0.07%, and HCL Technologies gained 0.06%, bucking the weak trend seen across the indices.
NSE, BSE live updates today, March 04: Rupee slips to record low
India’s rupee weakened to a record low on concern that rising crude oil rates, as tensions in West Asia escalate, could stoke inflation and widen the nation’s trade deficit. The domestic currency fell as much as 0.7% on Wednesday to 92.0875 per dollar, while the 10-year benchmark yield rose five basis points to 6.72%.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Kotak Securities on Iran war
The sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, coupled with reported damage to critical regional energy infrastructure, has resulted in one of the most severe supply disruptions in recent history.
"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), warning that any vessel attempting to transit the waterway would be targeted. This is a material global risk event. Approximately 20 million barrels per day (mb/d) of crude oil and ~86 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG pass through the SoH, representing 27% of global oil trade and 20% of global LNG trade," said Sumit Pokharna, Vice President of Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Markets tumble 2% on open
Indian equity indices opened Wednesday's trade on a lower note, tumbling 2%. The Nifty 50 dipped 469 points or 1.89% at 24,396, breaching the important key level of 24,400. The Sensex fell 1,579 points or 1.97% to open at 78,660.
Kospi sinks 10%, as the war with Iran widens and oil surges higher. South Korea's benchmark plunging 10%, while oil prices climbed even higher. Worries over the widening war with Iran have hammered most world markets. Higher oil prices and how much they might worsen inflation are among the central fears for investors.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Pre-opening trend - Indices slides as geopolitical fears hit
In the pre-opening session, Indian markets opened sharply lower as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran rattled investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex was trading around 78,329.71, down about 2.38%, while the Nifty stood near 24,169.65, sliding nearly 2.80% in early trade today as traders reacted to global market weakness.
NSE, BSE live updates today: FII and DII investment
Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 3,295.64 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 8,593.87 crore on March 02, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Anand James on markets
"The recovery attempts that may be expected post downside gapped opening today need to sustain Nifty above 24,500, in order to discourage bears from regrouping. Else, expect 24,000-23,550. Do account for wild swings, given the spike in VIX on Monday to the highest level since June 2025," said Anand James, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Ajay Bagga on Iran-Israel conflict's effect on India
Indian markets will look at three impacts from the Iran-US conflict. The first risk transmitter is higher oil prices due to the de facto closure of the Straits of Hormuz. The second is the impact on major trading partners of India in the Gulf, with Indian exporters suffering due to the closure of these shipping lanes and supply chains. The third is the risk to the 9 million Indians who work in the Middle East, said market veteran, Ajay Bagga.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Gold rate today
The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,61,350 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by almost 3% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,61,070 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,21,012.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 5,138.50 an ounce, rising 0.29%.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Asia in red sea
The Asian indices were trading deep in the red on Wednesday morning as the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel escalates. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.59%, while the Topix declined 1.61%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 7.24%, extending a steep selloff from the day before when the index recorded its worst day in 19 months. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,448, lower than the benchmark’s last close of 25,768.08.
NSE, BSE live updates today: Crude oil prices
The crude oil prices traded on a higher note on Monday morning as US-Iran tension rises. WTI crude prices were trading at $75.21, rising 0.87%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $81.96, a rise of 5.43%. On COMEX, crude prices rose 1.11% to $75.39 a barrel.
Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical narrow passage through which India’s 50% of oil imports travel. With the closing of this, India’s import bill is likely to rise. Previously, at a port on the Gulf of Oman, a ship was struck by Iran.