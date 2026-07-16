The share price of Biocon is trading near its 52-week-high. The shares have been in focus after the Mylan share sale. In more developments with regard to the company, its subsidiary, Biocon Malaysia, received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a new product fill-finish unit for insulins.

The new product, Semglee (insulin glargine), will be produced at its insulin manufacturing unit located in Malaysia. “Supplies to Europe from this line are expected to begin from Q2FY27,” a spokesperson from the company said in a statement.

Biocon FY27 outlook

The company has also come out with its annual report. Addressing shareholders and outlining the future innovation opportunities, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Highlighted that “We will continue to invest in innovation, nurture scientific talent, strengthen our global competitiveness, and contribute meaningfully to India’s emergence as a leading bioeconomy.”

She added that “the opportunities ahead are immense, and Biocon is well positioned to participate in and help shape the next era of global biotechnology leadership.”

Mylan exits Biocon via block deal

Mylan, a part of healthcare company Viatris, exited the pharma major via a stake sale, offloading 5.64% of its holding through a block deal worth Rs 3,678.68 crore. The shares were sold at a floor price of Rs 400 each.

The deal was completed on July 14, and Mylan sold over 9.19 crore shares. Marquee names including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Abakkus, WhiteOak, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton MF, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Mirae Asset MF, Motilal Oswal AMC, Citigroup, Eastspring Investments, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, and Vanguard Emerging Markets purchased shares from Mylan.

Biocon Q4FY26 results

Biocon’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter was posted at Rs 126 crore, as it declined 63% year-on-year. The company’s profit was impacted by an exceptional charge of Rs 80 crore, which came over its one-time adjustments and restructuring impacts related to business integration.

However, its net profit before exceptional items was Rs 179 crore, up 64% YoY. Biocon’s operating revenue for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 4,157 crore, up 10% YoY, while its EBITDA was Rs 1,073 crore, up 29% YoY.

Biocon share price

The pharma company’s share price was up 2% on the NSE in Thursday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 6%, while over the past six months its share price has expanded more than 16%.