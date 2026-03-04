Dalal Street woke up to sheer panic after a day’s trading holiday and there was no place to hide. The pain is now getting sharper and the screens are flashing red as the ongoing US-Iran conflict shakes global markets. The tension in West Asia has intensified to a level where its ripple effect is clearly visible across equities, currencies and commodities worldwide. What began as geopolitical headlines has now turned into a full blown market shock.

After the holi break, Indian markets opened straight into a sea of red. Within minutes of today’s trade, bears took complete control of the Street. The Sensex Sensex crashed over 1,700 points to slip below 78,700, while the Nifty plunged more than 500 points, sliding under 24,400 in the early trading hours.

The sharp fall reflects not just the escalating tension between US-Iran, but also a cocktail of rising crude prices, a record weak rupee and growing uncertainty that investors are now scrambling to price in.

7 reasons why the market is falling today

Apart from this the current US-Iran conflict headlines, several other deeper concerns are weighing heavily on investors sentiment. Let’s take a look –

Oil prices spike, inflation fears return

The biggest trigger is crude oil. Intensifying tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices sharply higher amid fears of supply disruptions.

For India, which imports nearly 85% of its oil needs, this is a serious concern. Higher crude means rising fuel costs, renewed inflation pressure and possible delays in interest rate cuts.

Markets are now recalibrating expectations around monetary policy in both the US and India.

Rs 9 lakh crore wealth erosion

The speed of the fall underlines the nervousness. Within minutes of trade, investors lost nearly Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitalisation, with the overall valuation of BSE-listed firms falling to around Rs 448 lakh crore from Rs 457 lakh crore in the previous session.

Rupee hits record low

Currency markets added to the pressure. The rupee opened 55 paise weaker and breached the 92 per dollar mark for the first time.

A weaker rupee makes imports costlier and increases pressure on inflation and the trade deficit. It also impacts companies with foreign currency exposure.

Fear of a prolonged war

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “With the war escalating and crude rising, markets are going into a period of heightened uncertainty. Nobody knows how long this conflict will go on and what will be the extent of the havoc it could wreck. From the perspective of India, which relies on imports for around 85% of her oil requirements, the real concern is the potential inflation and its consequences on economic growth. From the market perspective, the impact of potentially widening trade deficit, depreciating currency, higher inflation and perhaps lower growth is the real issue. If this fear materialises, corporate earnings will be impacted. This is the fear in the market. This fear will materialise only if the war lingers for long. If it ends in, say 3 to 4 weeks, things will be back to normal.”

“Experience tells us that panicking and getting out of the market during uncertain times like these is not the right thing to do. Markets have an uncanny ability to surprise and climb all walls of worries. So remain invested and wait patiently. Investors with high risk appetite and long investment horizon can use this crisis to nibble at high quality stocks. Banking, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and defense themes will offer long-term buying opportunities,” he added.

Technical levels under stress

From a technical standpoint, analysts warn that key support levels are under pressure. Anand James noted, “The recovery attempts that may be expected post downside gapped opening today need to sustain Nifty above 24500, In order to discourage bears from regrouping. Else, expect 24,000 and then 23,550 on the Nifty. Do account for wild swings, given the spike in VIX on Monday to the highest level since June 2025.”

Volatility surges

The India VIX, often referred to as the market’s fear gauge, jumped nearly 20% in early trade. A spike in VIX suggests traders are bracing for larger price swings in the coming sessions.

Sectoral bloodbath

Selling was broad-based across sectors. The Nifty Auto index plunged around 3% in early trade. Financials, media, consumer durables and oil & gas stocks also declined nearly 3%.

Metals and realty indices dropped over 3%.

The only relative outlier was the Nifty IT index, which managed a modest gain of about 0.34%.

What investors should track now

Oil prices, currency movement, global market trends and developments in West Asia will remain the biggest triggers. Foreign investor flows and volatility levels will also be key indicators.

For now, uncertainty dominates, and markets are reacting swiftly to every headline.