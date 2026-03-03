The conflict across West Asia continues, and businesses across India are feeling the impact. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran hoped that the conflict between Iran and US-Israel does not affect the supply chain. He reiterated that the Tata Group has plans to mitigate risks that can emanate from the ongoing war in West Asia. He also emphasised on ways to diversify supply chain and ensuring employee safety across West Asia.

According to Chandrasekaran, “Geopolitics is the most unpredictable situation. Last year was also a tough year. I think things will settle down soon, and I hope that the supply chain should not be a problem. As uncertainty prevailed in the geopolitical situation, we have planned to mitigate risks that can emanate from the prevailing situation, not only for the Tata Group but also for the country.”

Tata Group to diversify inventory source

He said Tata Steel procures limestone from West Asia and has enough inventory. “Tata Steel will diversify for alternative sources. We are confident that it will not be a problem,” he said.

The Tata Group chairman said that there may be some ups and downs in businesses in view of the prevailing situation.

Tata Group focussing on employee safety

Chandra said, “If the business gets affected for a few days and months, it will be recovered, but our top priority is the safety of our employees and their families.” He emphasised on the safety of employees of Tata Group companies working in West Asia and pointed out that it is a priority now, “Our employees are working there in service companies, hotels. Air India planes are flying. Our main priority is the safety of our employees. Our group has been active for the last three days. All employees are safe.”

He added that the Tata Group is also planning for the “civilians and risk mitigation, safety of employees and business continuity, supply eco-system and our customers.”

Chandrasekaran, along with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran and heads of various group companies were in Jamshedpur to pay tribute to Tata Steel Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 187th birth anniversary.