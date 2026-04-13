In a twist that sounds part sci-fi, part corporate efficiency hack, Meta is reportedly building a photorealistic, AI-powered 3D version of its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. This version of him will attend meetings, answer questions and interact with employees in his place. According to a report by Financial Times, this project reflected the company’s sweeping push to rewire itself around generative artificial intelligence.

At the centre of the effort is a “Zuckerberg AI” avatar, designed to look, sound and respond like the real CEO. Unlike earlier chatbots, this version will aim for something closer to digital embodiment. Employees would be able to interact with a lifelike 3D character in real time, receiving feedback and guidance shaped by Zuckerberg’s thinking and communication style, the FT reported.

The system is being trained on a vast pool of data, including the CEO’s voice, mannerisms, public statements and evolving strategic views. Zuckerberg himself is reportedly closely involved, helping fine-tune the avatar’s responses and behaviour. The goal is not just automation, but approximation — a tool that can simulate leadership presence across a company with tens of thousands of employees.

Still, the project remains in its early stages. It is separate from another internal tool, dubbed the “CEO agent”, which is being built to assist Zuckerberg personally with operational tasks such as retrieving information quickly or managing workflows, the report further stated.

What Meta’s Superintelligence Labs is upto

Behind the scenes, Meta’s Superintelligence Labs is leading the charge on building these hyper-realistic AI characters, Financial Times reported citing sources. The ambition is high, but so are the technical hurdles. Rendering convincing human likeness in real time demands enormous computing power and even minor delays in response can break the illusion. Engineers are working to balance visual fidelity with responsiveness.

Voice, too, is a critical piece of the puzzle. Meta has invested heavily in making AI conversations sound natural, including the acquisition of voice-focused startups PlayAI and WaveForms last year, the report stated. The Zuckerberg avatar is being trained on extensive audio and visual data to ensure it not only looks like him, but also speaks and reacts with similar nuance.

If successful, the implications could stretch far beyond internal use. Meta is reportedly considering opening up the technology to creators and influencers, allowing them to build high-fidelity AI versions of themselves. Fans could one day interact with digital replicas of their favourite personalities, a concept Meta has already begun exploring through its “AI Studio” platform.

Zuckerberg himself appears to be leading from the front. Reports suggest he now spends up to 10 hours a week coding and participating in technical reviews.