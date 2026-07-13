Smart projectors have come a long way in recent years. Better software, lower prices and automated setup have made them a realistic alternative to large-screen televisions for many households. Wzatco’s Yuva Go Ultra fits neatly into that trend, offering a feature-rich smart projector at ₹17,990 without demanding much technical know-how from the user.

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What stands out almost immediately is how little effort it takes to get started. Traditional projectors often require a fair amount of tweaking before they’re ready to use. Here, much of that work happens automatically. Auto Focus quickly sharpens the image, Auto Keystone Correction straightens it when the projector is placed at an angle, and Obstacle Avoidance adjusts the picture if an object comes in the way. Whether you’re moving it between rooms or setting it up outdoors, the experience remains refreshingly straightforward.

The projector runs certified Google TV on Android 14, giving users access to popular streaming services through a familiar interface. Google Assistant support allows voice search, while built-in Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB and AUX connectivity make it easy to connect gaming consoles, laptops and other devices. Native screen mirroring is another useful addition, especially for users who frequently stream content from their smartphones.

Picture quality is respectable for its price segment. The Yuva Go Ultra offers native Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and supports 4K content playback. Wzatco claims a brightness rating of 13,000 lumens, though, like most projectors in this category, it performs best once the lights are dimmed. Colours appear richer, contrast improves noticeably, and the overall viewing experience becomes far more immersive in darker surroundings.

One thoughtful addition is the fully sealed optical engine. Dust accumulation has traditionally been one of the biggest drawbacks of affordable projectors, gradually affecting picture quality and increasing maintenance. By sealing the optical components, Wzatco has addressed a problem that many buyers may not think about initially but are likely to appreciate over the long run.

Portability is another advantage. Weighing just 1.4 kg, the projector is light enough to move around the house or carry outdoors for a movie night. It can project images upto 200 inches, making it possible to create a cinema-like experience without investing in a very large television.

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As competition intensifies in the affordable smart projector market, software and ease of use are becoming just as important as hardware specifications. Buyers today expect streaming apps to work seamlessly, setup to be quick and connectivity to be hassle-free, and the Yuva Go Ultra largely delivers on those expectations.

Key features

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Supports 4K HDR)

Brightness: 13,000 lumens

Operating system: Android 14

Projection size: 40 inches to 200 inches

Connectivity technology: 3.5mm Jack, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Recommended uses: Business, education, gaming, home cinema

Estimated street price: Rs 17,990