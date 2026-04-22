Anthropic’s Dario Amodei is currently in the midst of huge criticism from his industry peers. While his arch-rival, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, has shared harsh criticism on the way he handled the release of Claude Mythos, another personality in the field, Yann LeCun, who is considered an AI Godfather, has asked the public to not listen to Amodei, or any of the AI tech leaders, especially when it comes to analysing the effects of technological revolutions on labour market.

LeCun, who was Meta’s former Chief AI Scientist and one of the “godfathers” of modern artificial intelligence, has strongly criticised Dario Amodei for his pessimistic predictions about AI-driven job losses. In one of his latest social media posts, LeCun said that Amodei “knows absolutely nothing” about the effects of technological revolutions on the labour market.

The clash of words erupted after Amodei warned in an old interview on Fox News (aired 6 months ago) that advanced AI systems could eliminate a large portion of entry-level white-collar jobs in sectors such as technology, law, consulting, and finance within the next one to five years. Amodei described AI not merely as a tool but as a potential general substitute for human labour, raising fears of a significant employment crisis as the pipeline for early-career professional work contracts.

Dario is wrong.

He knows absolutely nothing about the effects of technological revolutions on the labor market.

Don't listen to him, Sam, Yoshua, Geoff, or me on this topic.

Listen to economists who have spent their career studying this, like @Ph_Aghion , @erikbryn ,… https://t.co/PI3q8ZsobS — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) April 18, 2026

“Entry-level jobs in areas like finance, consulting, tech, many other areas, I worry that those things are going to be first augmented, but before long replaced by AI systems and we may indeed have a serious employment crisis on our hands,” Amodei had said.

LeCun says Amodei is wrong

LeCun fired back on X (formerly Twitter), quoting a clip of the interview, directly targeting Amodei and extending his criticism to other prominent AI figures, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Yoshua Bengio, and even fellow AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton.

“Dario is wrong. He knows absolutely nothing about the effects of technological revolutions on the labor market. Don’t listen to him, Sam, Yoshua, Geoff, or me on this topic. Listen to economists who have spent their career studying this, like @Ph_Aghion, @erikbryn, @DAcemogluMIT, @amcafee, @davidautor, ” LeCun wrote.

The AI guru reiterated that AI scientists and CEOs, regardless of how brilliant or successful, are not labour economists and therefore, should not be treated as authoritative voices on employment outcomes. He specifically called out Hinton’s view that AI differs from past technologies because it can replace both physical and cognitive work.

In responding to a comment on his post, where someone stated that “AI differs from every previous technology in its capacity to replace human agency,” LeCun didn’t agree. He went on to add, “People like Dario present it as qualitatively different.

They are just deluded or biased by their vested interests in magnifying the impact of their work.”

No!

It really doesn't differ qualitatively from previous technological revolutions.

That's the whole point.



People like Dario present it as qualitatively different.

They are just deluded or biased by their vested interests in magnifying the impact of their work. — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) April 19, 2026

Is the fear of AI displacing jobs false?

The topic of AI displacing jobs has been in discussions for years, with every tech CEO calling for upskilling as the only way to address it.

On one side, leaders like Amodei and Hinton warn of rapid, large-scale disruption and potential technological unemployment. On the other hand, optimists like LeCun argue that technology tends to reshape and augment jobs rather than simply eliminate them en masse, and that proper analysis should come from experts in labour economics and economic history, not from the tech leaders.

As LeCun’s latest paper on Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (JEPA) drops, the world of AI now looks forward to a major revolution in the world of robotics and artificial intelligence.