Wearable technology adoption is on a massive rise. Whether it’s for tracking exercise routines, heart rate, body temperature, menstrual cycle or sleep patterns, people are now using wearable devices for the better part of the day. While the features offered by these constant digital companions may seem convenient and user-friendly, doctors sound a cautionary note on some of the hidden health concerns that we may tend to conveniently ignore.

While the radiation emitted by wearable tech is not conclusively harmful, prolonged exposure can result in some health complications, says Dr PN Renjen, senior consultant, neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. “Prolonged use close to the head or skin can cause minor thermal effects or irritation in sensitive individuals. So, moderation is reasonable,” he adds.

What’s at stake

For a long time, the biggest concern, whether it’s from mobile phones or wearable tech, was the radiation that emanated from them, with some reports even claiming that they might be cancer-causing. While the American Cancer Association has done away with this theory, saying that the intensity of non-ionising radiation is too low to cause lasting harm, experts say that the real threat comes from how easily these devices overheat close to the skin, and the disadvantages of continuous and unmoderated use.

“Battery-powered devices have lithium-ion cells, which are generally safe but not risk-free. The principal risks are overheating, swelling, or rarely thermal burns in the event of a battery failure,” warns Dr Renjen. “Prolonged contact with a warm device can cause low-grade skin burns or hyperpigmentation,”he adds.

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Speaking from his own experience, Dr Renjen says he sees rare cases in which patients with neuropathy or sensory disorders develop worsening of symptoms from heat emanating from devices, adding that poor-quality chargers or counterfeit devices carry a much higher risk of malfunctioning.

Prolonged use can affect skin health, posture, mental wellbeing and sleep quality, adds Dr Rahul Mathur, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur. “Constant alerts may increase stress, anxiety, or digital dependency. Tight straps, friction, sweat or metal allergies may lead to dermatitis and skin irritation,” he explains. According to Dr Mathur, infants, young children and elderly persons are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of wearable devices than young adults or middle-aged individuals. He explains, “Infants have developing brains and thinner tissues, making them more sensitive to heat and electromagnetic exposure. Similarly, elderly users may be at risk due to fragile skin, pacemakers, neuropathy, or other medical devices that could be affected by electromagnetic interference,” he adds.

Dr Renjen elaborates, “From a neurological standpoint, minimising unnecessary proximity of electronics to very young and old individuals is a prudent precaution.” Dr Anupam Mishra, head of department, ENT, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, shares the auditory risks associated with wearable devices. “While in-ear headphones and similar gadgets are made with dermatologically tested materials, constant sound close to the eardrums can cause significant damage, especially in children.” He advises that for children, the use of speakers is safer than in-ear headphones as their ears can be extremely sensitive. “High-decibel sound waves can cause headaches, pain in the ears as well as damaging of the eardrums in case of prolonged use,” he adds.

Sperm count impact

Another popular concern with wearable devices is that the radiation tends to affect the sperm count in men. Dr Renjen, however, clarifies that it is the heat emanated from the devices, and not the radiation, that is the reason behind this. “Heat, rather than radiation, is the more plausible factor: extended warmth near the groin area has been linked with temporary declines in sperm quality.”

Officially, all Indian devices are meant to follow the SAR (specific absorption rate) regulations, which cap it at 1.6W/kg, a measure of the amount of radiation being safely absorbed per gram of human tissues when using an active portable or wearable tech device. However, not all devices adequately follow this regulation, especially cheap models or counterfeits.

“Prolonged exposure of reproductive organs to heat-from phones, laptops, or wearables kept in pockets-may affect sperm quality and testosterone production,” says Dr Mathur. “Evidence remains mixed, and long-term studies are ongoing.” A study published in the Frontiers journal confirms the same. As per the study, animal studies have conclusively revealed that radiation from mobile phones and tech devices can negatively impact testicular tissue and sperm parameters including sperm count, motility and viability.

The same is a conceivable risk for humans as well, and research is underway to understand the extent of it. The study reads, “Studies suggest that the use of mobile phones could affect semen quality, impacting sperm count, motility, viability, and serum testosterone levels, possibly playing a role in male infertility. Animal studies indicate that mobile phone exposure can lead to harmful changes in the testes and negatively affect male germ cells.”

Worst-case scenario

“Overheating can cause thermal skin injuries, ranging from mild redness to deeper burns. In extreme cases of battery malfunction, devices may catch fire, leading to burn trauma, smoke inhalation, or eye injuries,” Dr Renjen says. And even if the device doesn’t combust, he says, “Chronic heating close to the body may exacerbate conditions such as eczema or neuropathic pain. Neurologically, spontaneous explosions or sparks may also provoke acoustic trauma or result in psychological after-effects, including anxiety, particularly in children.”

“On rare occasions, tight wearables have caused nerve compression syndromes from chronic mechanical pressure, such as radial nerve irritation or ulnar neuropathy,” he adds. “The battery explosions are very rare and in almost all instances related to defects in manufacturing or misuse,” he says, adding that these neurological and safety concerns can be alleviated with reputable and trustworthy brands and more importantly mindful usage.

Dr Mathur adds, “Possible worst-case outcomes include chronic skin infections, allergic dermatitis, nerve compression injuries, poor sleep, anxiety, reduced male fertility, and rarely, thermal burns. People with diabetes, neuropathy, or implanted medical devices are at higher risk.”

Best tech practices

Dr Renjen encourages his patients to follow simple habits: take regular breaks from digital life, take wearables off when they sleep and don’t make wearables excessively tight. “Keep earbuds at 60% volume or lower and give them rest days. Clean devices once a week to avoid skin and ear infections,” he advises. He insists on not using third party chargers for wearable devices, as their chances of overheating are much higher. “In children, wearables are to be kept to a minimum,” he adds.

“Do not keep electronics near the groin, abdomen, or chest for long durations,” says Dr Mathur, adding: “Stop using the device and consult a specialist if you develop rashes, numbness, pain, or overheating.”

“In-ear tech gadgets should never be worn for long hours by anyone, especially children. Audio should always be listened to at medium volume for safety, and no more than three to four hours at a stretch,” adds Dr Mishra.