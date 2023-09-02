Threads of opportunity; unlocking the potential of careers in the Indian handloom industry.

By P. Thennarasu

By mere mention of handloom, one starts imagining weavers, rich patterns, and timeless attire. The lens is primarily that of a consumer or an enthusiast. But India’s handloom sector, among the largest cottage industries in the world, also offers very lucrative career options. Or for someone who’s passionate about the craft, the craftsmen and craftswomen, and the rich tales, the sector can provide immense satisfaction as the ecosystem and infrastructure for handlooms and handicrafts improve year on year.

If you are young and yearn to build a creative and unique career, India’s rich handloom sector can offer many options. Among all the global handloom exporters, India enjoys the first position, with export turnovers of over US 34.17 billion pre-pandemic (in 2018–19). While the craft sector overall was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 69% of consumers admitting that their frequency of buying craft products decreased due to the pandemic, the sector has taken the spotlight post-pandemic with buoyant customer demand. India’s G20 presidency and the opportunity to showcase India’s handloom to global audiences have also created newer avenues and audiences for India’s handloom sector.

The sector is also seeing a rapid technological infusion. While some quarters need streamlining, other sections are exhausting the advanced technologies needed to boom businesses. Let’s look at careers in this evergreen industry:

Study handlooms to make market fortunes

A professional, knowledgeable of India’s rich handloom industry, can quickly devise strategies and plans to discover the most popular handloom products and market them on a large scale in the world’s most conducive and hot markets. Foreign markets are ripe for sustainable and authentic fabrics, and India is its largest producer. Will you be the next handloom connoisseur who can adeptly market Indian handloom to its offshore seekers? Especially when India is home to some of the most exquisite handloom products in the world.

Home textiles comprise over 85% of India’s handloom exports, which include rugs, duries, kitchen linen, decorative furnishings, and made-ups. The world seeks Indian handloom, but are we ready to cater to this soaring demand? Mass marketing Indian handloom products is an innovative approach to reaping profits. Mass marketing, or market aggregation, has played an essential role in every industrial sector, where these mass marketers benefit manufacturers by helping them make their products accessible globally. Today, India’s handloom industry has abundant untapped potential in the mass marketing of unique and fresh products. A simple market aggregation strategy in India’s handloom sector can work wonders.

Starting a label

Take, for instance, our valuable homegrown brand, Fabindia, which discovered its niche in everyday Indian fashion. The brand today connects over 5,000 rural craftspeople to urban markets. On the other hand, Taneera, a venture of the Tata Group, connects even more artisans. This is just a drop in the ocean. The ‘Vocal For Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat‘ initiatives spearheaded by our Hon’ble Prime Minister have ushered in a new wave of vibrancy in the country’s industrial and manufacturing corridors. Can you imagine one single Khaadi store generating Rs 1 crore in sales in a single day? Imagine what intricate designs, a high-quality finish, and product innovation can do.

Develop digital marketplaces for exquisite handloom products

The premise is not to oppose technology in either selling your handloom product or even creating it in the first place, but to upskill craftspeople to imbibe digitization that simplifies their effort. Dilli Haat and Dastkar Bazar in the nation’s capital are some of the most sought-after marketplaces to shop for the finest handloom products directly from the artisans. As these markets are part of the traditional brick-and-mortar concept, advancing technology has given rise to a digital marketplace of handloom products. Indiahandmade.com, the recently launched e-marketing platform of the Government of India, provides a direct online marketing platform to more than 1000 registered handloom artisans. These handloom sellers have evolved into modern brands and are using technology to further the cause of artistically valuable Indian handloom heritage.

Never run out of talented craftspeople and generate employment

While the handloom industry in India is already the country’s largest cottage industry, with 2.77 lakh handlooms in full swing, it is also rural India’s second-largest employer, with around 3.5 million people making their livelihood. When Western markets are gradually saturating with demand and high labour costs, the gaze has turned to Asian countries to meet the needs of consumers with refined tastes. Finding the right fit for creative human resources will never be a hurdle in India’s handloom industry.

India is now mainly in the limelight because, as per the recent report of the World Economic Forum, India will be the manufacturing hub for the global market, with its capacity increasing to 1 trillion dollars by 2030. This news gives momentum to our manufacturing industry, which includes the manufacturing of handloom products.

Outlook and way ahead

The handloom industry in India is the second-most popular domain after agriculture in terms of the livelihood it generates. From finding adept craftspeople to work out of pure love and joy towards their jobs to positively impacting the environment and creating real value for rural India, the handloom sector offers career opportunities with bliss and contentment. Upskill the workforce by supporting them to use technology or market their products in every corner. There is bountiful potential for you to rise and shine!

The author is Director at Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Varanasi. Views are personal.