Plaksha University, established in 2021 in Mohali, Punjab – near the UT of Chandigarh – is testing whether a non-traditional, interdisciplinary framework can better align engineering graduates with the demands of an evolving tech and AI landscape. Operating on a collective governance model funded by a coalition of over 130 tech entrepreneurs and corporate leaders – a lot like Ashoka University – the institution has bypassed standard university department structures to implement an industry-backed curriculum.

A restructured curriculum

Prof Rudra Pratap, the founding vice-chancellor, told this newspaper that under the National Education Policy framework, Plaksha has utilised its institutional autonomy to shift away from traditional engineering pathways. “While legacy regulatory frameworks in India often demand an exhaustive 160-credit load — contrasted against some US universities that top out at 120 credits — Plaksha focused on optimising what those credits represent,” he said. “The standard first-year engineering trifecta of legacy physics, chemistry, and generalised mathematics was dismantled. Instead, all students undergo a common three-semester ‘Freshmore’ curriculum where data science, modern computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence form the bedrock of foundational training.”

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This interdisciplinary structure feeds into uniquely-designed 21st-century majors: computer science & AI; robotics & autonomous systems; biological systems engineering; and data science, economics & business.

Experiential learning

The commercial market initially viewed these untraditional majors with scepticism. But Plaksha’s inaugural graduating batch has proved naysayers wrong, achieving a 100% placement record, while nearly 30% of the class secured admissions to top-tier global graduate schools in the US.

A major catalyst for this success is Plaksha’s flagship project-based course: the Innovation Lab & Grand Challenges (ILGC) Studio. Running through all eight semesters, the ILGC bypasses textbook problem-solving. “Students tackle real-world ambiguities, learning how to deconstruct complex problems, leverage interdisciplinary resources, and build functional prototypes,” Prof Pratap said, claiming that whether students lean towards entrepreneurship, corporate careers, or publishing research with faculty, the rigorous experiential design ensures they graduate far ahead of students from most other engineering colleges.

He added that Plaksha is also heavily focusing on soft skills. “Through our dedicated Center for Thinking, Language and Communication, we are delivering deeply personalised, mandatory training in scientific writing, oral presentation, and boardroom communication to students,” he said.

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Attracting good students

Plaksha’s departure from the standard Indian education model extends to its student admissions as well. Prof Pratap said that instead of admitting students based only on a single exam like the JEE, Plaksha utilises a holistic, multidimensional admissions process that evaluates a candidate’s full profile. This includes analysing board exam results, SAT or ACT scores, cocurricular achievements, essays, and a virtual personal interview to gauge an applicant’s problem-solving skills.

Attracting good faculty

But attracting world-class faculty to Mohali has brought its own set of geographic realities. While the city offers better quality of life over choked metros like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru, dual-career academic couples often face challenges in the region. To combat this, Plaksha structures accommodations for academic spouses or leverages its network of 130 founders to connect them with local industries.

The ranking illusion

When pressed on how Plaksha plans to score high in rankings like the QS World University Rankings — where even decade-old private Indian institutions such as Ashoka and OP Jindal lag behind — Prof Pratap said: “We will never go after international rankings, which have largely turned into a marketing tool to attract student fees westward. How is it fair to evaluate a young Indian university against a legacy institution like Harvard, which has existed for 400 years and holds a $63-billion endowment?”

For Plaksha, the true metric of validation is societal impact and the global visibility of its products. Its long-term roadmap involves evolving into a highly fluid university that breaks down standard department silos entirely, eventually offering education to individuals ranging from ages 18 to 80.

“Education must exist in the context of its society,” concluded Prof Pratap. “Our goal is to redefine higher education and build top-class tech leaders. If standard metrics fail to see that impact, the fault lies with the metric, not the institution.”