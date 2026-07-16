The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its decisive phase, with Spain becoming the first team to book a place in the final after a 2-0 victory over France.

While the battle for the trophy intensifies, the race for the Golden Boot is equally compelling, with several of the world’s biggest stars still in contention. Argentina captain Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappé, England duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, and Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal all remain in the hunt for the tournament’s top goalscorer award.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings

Rank Player Team Goals Assists 1 Kylian Mbappé France 8 3 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 2 3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 7 Jude Bellingham England 6 1 4 Harry Kane England 6 1 5 Ousmane Dembélé France 5 2 6 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 5 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot contender

Lionel Messi has once again risen to the occasion on football’s biggest stage. The 39-year-old has scored in five World Cup appearances and leads the all-time World Cup scoring charts with 21 goals. He enters the final stretch of the tournament with eight goals and will have the opportunity to add to his tally when Argentina face England in the second semi-final.

Kylian Mbappé is level with Messi on eight goals after another prolific World Cup campaign. Although France’s hopes of lifting the trophy ended with their semi-final defeat to Spain, Mbappé remains firmly in contention for the Golden Boot. Under FIFA’s tiebreak criteria, he currently holds the edge over Messi thanks to more assists and fewer minutes played. He will have one final chance to improve his tally in the third-place play-off.

England‘s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals to keep themselves in the race. Kane has once again spearheaded England’s attack, while Bellingham has produced standout performances in the knockout rounds, including braces against Mexico and Norway. Should England reach the final, both players will have two more matches to challenge the leaders.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal also remains an outside contender. Although he trails the leading scorers, Spain’s qualification for the final guarantees him at least one more opportunity to climb the standings.

Golden Boot race enters the final stretch

With just a handful of matches remaining, the Golden Boot race is finely poised.

Messi and Mbappé share the lead with eight goals each, although Mbappé currently tops the standings on the tiebreakers. Norway’s Erling Haaland finished his campaign with seven goals after his side’s Round of 16 exit and can no longer add to his tally.

Kane and Bellingham, both on six goals, remain within striking distance, while Oyarzabal could yet emerge as a surprise challenger if he delivers in the final.

How the World Cup final lineup will be decided

The second finalist will be determined when England take on Argentina on July 15 (12:30 IST). The winner will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

The defeated semi-finalist will meet France in the third-place play-off in Miami on July 18.

Spain await either England or Argentina

A Spain-Argentina final would see the reigning world champions face one of the tournament’s standout teams in a blockbuster showdown.

If England advance, it would set up the first-ever FIFA World Cup final between Spain and the Three Lions, guaranteeing a historic conclusion to the tournament regardless of the outcome.

What to expect

The second semi-final between England and Argentina will shape not only the World Cup final but also the outcome of the Golden Boot race.

With Messi, Kane, Bellingham and Oyarzabal all still able to add to their goal tallies and Mbappé waiting to play the third-place match, the race for football’s most prestigious individual scoring award remains wide open.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its final days, both the battle for the trophy and the chase for the Golden Boot promise a thrilling finish.