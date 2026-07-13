Want a degree from a top UK or Australian university without the massive overseas price tag? New research has found it will cost you roughly double the price of a premier Indian private college, but save you nearly 64% on tuition compared to travelling abroad.

As tightening immigration policies and currency depreciation dampen Indian students’ desire for traditional ‘big four’ destinations – the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia – a new report by global higher education advisory firm DrEducation Research, shared exclusively with the Financial Express, reveals the exact financial viability of India’s emerging foreign university landscape.

The research takes a deep dive into the 13 foreign institutions actively admitting students for the 2026-27 academic year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. It reveals that the average annual tuition fee stands at Rs 13.3 lakh for undergraduate programmes and Rs 17.2 lakh for postgraduate programmes.

While these campuses cost about 115% more than a domestic tier-1 private university, they represent only about 36% of the tuition cost of travelling to study at the parent campus.

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According to the research, the 13 institutions – including prominent names like Aberdeen, Bristol, Deakin, Southampton, UNSW, and Wollongong – currently operate across just five Indian cities. The UK leads with seven institutions, followed by Australia with five, and the US with one. Across 91 total programmes offered for the upcoming academic cycle, there are 53 undergraduate and 38 postgraduate offerings.

But choosing the right branch campus remains an arduous task. “For students and families, comparing and choosing among these international university campuses is a challenging task,” said Rahul Choudaha, managing director of DrEducation Research and author of the report, as well as the former COO of the University of Aberdeen, Mumbai. He noted that standardised metrics are absent, and early-stage data regarding critical student concerns – such as campus life, faculty profiles, transparent scholarship criteria, and placement outcomes – remain unproven or inconsistent.

To resolve this, DrEducation Research has created a framework called UniGrid, which plots universities on two major axes: academic ranking and total tuition fees. It also groups institutions into four distinct, scannable segments: Maximiser (better ranked, lower fee), Premier (better ranked, higher fee), Economiser (lower ranked, lower fee), and Explorer (lower ranked, higher fee). Coupled with an interactive online dashboard and a student-facing quiz, the framework aims to empower students/parents and counsellors with objective clarity, while giving policymakers, journalists, and employers a structured view of this fast-evolving sector.

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As more and more foreign universities establish IBCs in India, their success will depend on how they deliver on student life, faculty quality, as well as placements. For now, the DrEducation Research report provides the first real reality check for a market built on aspirations. Armed with concrete cost equations and the UniGrid framework, Indian students and families seem to have a tool that helps them choose the right IBC in India, and they can calculate whether a global degree on Indian soil is a financial compromise or an investment worth the premium.