CA Foundation Result May 2026 OUT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation May 2026 exam results at 11 am today (July 3). Candidates who had appeared for the entry-level Chartered Accountancy examination can download their scorecards online from the official result portal, caresults.icai.org, using their registration number and roll number. The result date was earlier confirmed by ICAI through an official notification.

The CA Foundation May 2026 exams were held from May 14, 16, 18 and 20 at exam centres across the country. Besides the result, candidates can check their subject-wise marks and qualifying status on the official portal. The online result link has been activated after the declaration.

Where and how to check CA Foundation May 2026 result?

Candidates can now check their CA Foundation May 2026 result by visiting caresults.icai.org.

To download the scorecard

• Go to the official website of ICAI result.

• Click on the link of CA Foundation May 2026 Result.

– Write your registration number and roll number.

• Complete the captcha verification.

• Click to submit details to view the result.

• Download and save the scorecard for your records.

What are the passing marks?

A candidate needs to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in aggregate of all the papers to pass CA Foundation exam.

According to ICAI’s examination rules, “Qualified with Distinction” status will be conferred to candidates scoring 70% or more aggregate marks.

What is included in the scorecard?

The online scorecard is expected to have the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, overall result status and qualifying status. After downloading the scorecard, students are advised to cross-check all the details thoroughly and contact ICAI in case of any discrepancy.

It is the first level of Chartered Accountancy examination called CA Foundation. Those candidates who qualify will be allowed to move on to the next stage of the course in accordance with the regulations of the ICAI.