The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) examination results on June 10 (today), likely at 3 pm. Students will be able to access their results through the official websites – results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in.

This year more than 4 lakh students from the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams appeared for the Plus One examinations, which were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026.

How to check Kerala Plus One result 2026

Students can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the official result websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala Plus One Result 2026’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates can check their results on any of the official portals once the results are declared.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, re-checking, or scrutiny of their answer scripts after the result announcement.

In 2025, the pass percentage among regular students in the DHSE Plus One examination was 62.28 per cent, lower than the 67.30 per cent recorded in 2024. Along with the results, DHSE is also expected to release detailed examination statistics, including stream-wise performance, attendance data, and other key figures.

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