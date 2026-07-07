MP Board Class 5, 8 re-exam result 2026: The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh, is set to declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results 2026 today, July 7, at 2 pm. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, rskmp.in/result.aspx, once the result link is activated.

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Apart from students and parents, school principals and teachers will also be able to view the results of students from their respective institutions through the same portal.

How to check MP Board Class 5, 8 re-exam result 2026

Students can download their results by visiting the official website and selecting the relevant Class 5 or Class 8 Re-exam Result 2026 link. After entering their roll number and other required login credentials, they can submit the details to view and download their scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid delays while checking the results, as the website may witness heavy traffic soon after the declaration.

More than 2.49 lakh students appeared for re-examinations

The supplementary examinations were conducted from June 16 to June 23, 2026, for students enrolled in government schools, private schools and registered madrasas across Madhya Pradesh.

According to the State Education Centre, more than 1.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 re-examination, while over 1.32 lakh students took the Class 8 re-examination, taking the total number of candidates to over 2.49 lakh.

To ensure timely declaration of results, answer sheets were evaluated at 322 assessment centres across the state. More than 17,000 evaluators participated in the evaluation process and uploaded marks online through the State Education Centre’s digital portal.

With the assessment process completed, students will be able to check whether they have qualified as soon as the results are announced at 2 pm on July 7.