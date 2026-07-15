India’s unemployment rate for June came in at 5.5%, unchanged from the previous month. According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the overall unemployment rate, on a year-on-year basis, was nearly the same

Urban unemployment rate increases to 6.4%

The rural unemployment rate for June softened to 5% from 5.1% reported in May. However, urban unemployment increased by 40 basis points to 6.4% from 6% reported in May. On a YoY basis, urban unemployment fell to 6.6% from 7.1% reported during the same time last year.

“The overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable over the same period,” MoSPI said in its release.

Monthly labour force participation rate improves in urban areas

Overall Labour Force Participation Rate for June stood at 54.4%, the same as that posted in May. In rural areas, the government agency pegged LFPR at 56.6%, unchanged from that posted in the month prior.

Urban LFPR witnessed slight improvement at 50.1% in June against 49.8% posted in May. The year-on-year rise for overall LFPR stood at 0.2%. Rural LFPR for June 2026 increased by 0.5% from that posted in June 2025, but urban LFPR reported an on-year decline of 0.3%.

Marginal dip in women’s participation

The overall female LFPR for June was posted at 32.7%, witnessing a marginal decline from 32.7% reported in May 2026. Female LFPR for June in rural areas was reported at 36.6% against 36.7% reported in the previous month, and for urban centres it was maintained at 24.8%, the same as the previous month.

However, on a YoY basis, female LFPR stood at 32.7%, reflecting a rise of 0.7% from 32% posted in the same month last year. In rural towns too, female LFPR rose to 36.6% from 35.2% reported in June 2025. However, the female LFPR in urban areas declined YoY to 24.8% from 25.2% reported in the same period last year.

Worker Population Ratio rises slightly YoY

Overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in June was the same as May at 51.4%. In rural areas too, the WPR held steady at 53.8%, unchanged from May, and the urban WPR advanced slightly to 46.8% in June 2026 from 46.6% reported in the month prior.

In all, the WPR witnessed a rise of 0.2% over the year, with rural WPR rising to 53.8% in June 2026 from 53.3% reported in June 2025, and urban centre WPR remained unchanged over the period.

What are LFPR and WPR?

The labour force participation rate refere is measured for individuals aged 15 or above to gauge the percentage of the population that is either employed or is actively seeking employment.

The Worker Population Ratio is the percentage of the employed population relative to the total population of the country. It is used to measure the country’s employment level.