The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 after an alleged question paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi, prompting authorities to launch a detailed probe into the incident.

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The examination was slated to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra. The Council said the decision to defer the test was taken after investigators found that an unauthorised question paper recovered during a police raid contained multiple questions matching the actual examination paper.

Police raid uncovers alleged paper leak

In an official statement, the MSCE said it had already strengthened security arrangements for the TET in light of irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination. However, confidential information received early on Saturday suggested that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of details related to the TET question paper.

Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi police carried out a raid at the location. During the investigation, officials found that several questions in the recovered document matched those prepared for the TET examination.

According to the Council, the police have registered a case against the individuals allegedly involved in the matter.

“Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered,” the Council said, adding that revised examination details would be announced on its official website.

Political row erupts as Congress attacks state government

The alleged leak has triggered a political confrontation, with the Congress accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of failing to prevent recurring examination paper leaks.

In a post on X, Congress said, “Another paper leak. The TET paper has been leaked in Maharashtra. The exam was scheduled for tomorrow, which has now been canceled. Under the BJP government, there is no paper that doesn’t get leaked. This government has become the ‘Paper Leak Government.’ Maharashtra TET postponed after alleged question paper leak; Congress says BJP govt has become ‘Paper Leak Government’.”

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The development comes just days after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination concluded across India and at 14 overseas centres amid continuing scrutiny over the earlier paper leak controversy.

The postponement of the Maharashtra TET is likely to affect thousands of teaching aspirants across the state, with the MSCE saying a fresh examination schedule will be announced after further developments in the investigation.