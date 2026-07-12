When the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) announced a record-breaking 66% female enrolment for its flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) batch of 2026-28 last week, it shattered a glass ceiling for the entire IIM system. Yet, while the mainstream headline focused on this PGP batch, a report shared exclusively with the Financial Express reveals a more complex institutional reality: across all three of its full-time MBA streams – a combined cohort of 599 students – the overall campus average actually stands at 62.9% women.

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This variance underscores a deeper story of micro-trends across specialised disciplines and a concerted push to balance engineering versus non-engineering dynamics.

Micro-Trends

In the PGP in Liberal Studies & Management (PGP-LSM), the gender balance is heavily tilted towards women, who made up an unprecedented 82.4% of the batch. Conversely, the PGP in Finance (PGP-Fin) remains heavily male-dominated, with men comprising 87.8% of the cohort, leaving women with just a 12.2% share. Education analysts frequently attribute this structural skew to long-standing pipeline imbalances, where quantitative finance and corporate banking specialisations historically see significantly higher application volumes from male graduates.

As far as background degrees are concerned, across all three of IIMK’s full-time programmes, non-engineers now hold the majority at 59.4%. This multidisciplinary approach is most pronounced in the PGP-LSM track, where a massive 96.1% of students come from non-engineering fields. Even the male-skewed Finance programme features a balanced mix, with non-engineers securing nearly 45% of the seats.

This current ecosystem, however, is a far cry from IIMK’s inaugural 1997 batch, which famously hosted just a single female student in a class of 42. Today, looking past the 66% milestone shows that IIMK is among the few institutions in India that is building a truly multifaceted educational environment, one cohort at a time.

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Key Takeaways: IIMK Class of 2026–28

• Flagship Gender Milestone: The premier PGP track sets a new national benchmark with an impressive 65.9% female enrollment.

• Overall Campus Balance: Across all three full-time management programmes combined, women represent 62.9% of the total 599 students.

• Liberal Studies Dominance: The PGP-LSM stream registers the highest diversity, featuring 82.4% women and 96.1% non-engineering students.

• Finance Pipeline Gap: In stark contrast to other tracks, the specialized Finance program remains heavily male-dominated at 87.8%.

• Academic Hegemony Broken: Non-engineering graduates successfully secure the majority across the combined campus, accounting for 59.4% overall.