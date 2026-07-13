The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) response sheets of candidates who appeared for the re-conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. The response sheets are now available on the official website, allowing candidates to verify their recorded responses after the provisional answer keys were published earlier.

The release has triggered significant online interest, with Google Trends showing that searches for the term “NTA” crossed 10,000 and surged by over 600%.

According to the NTA, candidates who notice any discrepancy between the answers marked on their physical OMR sheet and the responses recorded by the scanning agency, or errors in capturing vital data fields, can raise objections through the online portal.

The challenge window will remain open from July 13 to July 15, 2026, until 11 am. Candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each challenged response through the online payment mode. The agency has clarified that no challenges submitted after the deadline or without payment of the prescribed fee will be considered.

Following the closure of the objection window, the NTA will review all valid challenges before publishing the final answer key. The NEET UG 2026 results are expected to be declared by July 20, or during the third week of July, on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. More than 20 lakh MBBS aspirants are awaiting the results.

Meanwhile, the NTA has extended the deadline for candidates to submit their bank account details for the NEET 2026 fee refund until July 14.

Candidates who appeared for the re-examination will be able to download their scorecards by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and date of birth once the results are announced.

Under the NEET UG marking scheme, candidates receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are awarded for unattempted questions. If more than one option is declared correct, candidates selecting any of the correct options will receive full marks. If a question is dropped, four marks will be awarded to all candidates irrespective of whether they attempted it.