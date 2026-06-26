India has secured the 13th spot globally among 89 countries in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027, with an overall score of 89.42 out of 100. This achievement highlights the country’s promise as a future-ready economy, while also underlining the real difficulties in fully realising that promise because of a noticeable skills gap.

The QS Index assesses how effectively higher education systems equip people with the skills required for an AI-driven world. It studies four core pillars: skills alignment, academic readiness, the future of work, and economic transformation.

The official Skill India account on X stated that India is “emerging as a leading AI-ready economy.” This recognition reflects “India’s growing strength in digital skills, future-focused skilling, and workforce readiness.” The post further underlined India is “preparing its youth for the jobs, innovations, and opportunities of tomorrow.” It also mentioned that its skilled workforce is “ready to compete globally and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

ALSO READ Finance graduates embrace new skills as industry expectations evolve



India showcases a rare mix of scale and struggle

The QS report terms India’s position in striking terms, calling it “a rare exception, underlining both the scale of the opportunity and the difficulty of sustaining it.”

With the world’s largest higher education network and a massive young population, India has clear advantages. However, matching education outcomes with the fast pace of the industry continues to be a challenge.

Strong presence in Future-Focused areas

India delivers impressive results in several forward-looking categories:

1. Future of work: Ranked 5th worldwide with a score of 96.0. It is one of the highest globally, reflecting solid preparation for AI, green jobs and digital technologies.

2. Economic Transformation: 14 position (with a score of 93.3), backed by strong economic momentum.

Notably, India leads both South Asia and the lower-middle-income group in these key areas, establishing itself as a standout performer among developing economies.

Critical skills alignment challenge

India’s weakest area is Skills Alignment, where it ranks 18th with a score of 82.7. This indicates a gap between the rapid changes in the job market. The particular shift towards AI, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. The education system’s ability to produce job-ready graduates at the required quality and scale.

As per the report, “India produces talent at a vast scale, but employer satisfaction remains comparatively low relative to the pace of the labour market transformation. This imbalance manifests in India’s Skills Alignment score of 82.7 (#18 globally in Skills Alignment), which sits in stark contrast to its Future of Work performance (96.0,#5 globally).”

While top institutions like IITS, AIIMS, IIMs compete at a global level, many other colleges produce large numbers of graduates with lower employability outcomes.

How India compares to the Top 10

Here is a comparison with the average of the top 10 countries:

Measure India Top 10 Average Gap Skills Alignment 82.7 95.4 -12.7 Academic Readiness 85.7 96.9 -11.2 Future of Work 96.0 95.5 +0.5 Economic Transformation 93.3 97.6 -4.3 Final Score 89.4 94.3 -4.9

Top 15 Countries in the Index

United States – 99.18 Australia – 97.47 United Kingdom – 96.55 Germany – 95.52 Canada – 93.65 South Korea – 93.40 China – 92.50 Netherlands – 91.85 Spain – 91.65 Switzerland – 91.58 France – 91.18 Singapore – 91.05 India – 89.42 Sweden – 89.17 Japan – 88.95

Reforms and Partnerships announced by the government

India’s National Education Policy 2020 offers a strong roadmap with its focus on flexible curricula, skill development, and industry collaboration. The government is also encouraging Transnational Education (TNE) partnerships, with several UK and Australian universities recently granted permission to set up branch campuses in India.

These steps aim to enhance both quality and capacity in a system that includes more than 1,000 universities and over 40,000 colleges.

India’s 13th ranking celebrates the country’s development in digital skilling and youth readiness. At the same time, it serves as a reminder that bridging the skills alignment gap is necessary.