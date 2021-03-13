Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL inks MoU with Japan company

The NHSRCL has also started the light detection and ranging survey for the preparation of a detailed project report for the Mumbai-Nagpur high speed rail corridor of approximately 736 km.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation on Friday signed an MoU with Japan Railway Track Consultant company for the designs of high speed rail track works for T2 package comprising 237 km between Vadodara to Vapi in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project.

According to the agreement, JRTC will provide the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like RC track bed, track slab arrangement and continuous welded rail forces. The signing of the MoU will ensure transfer of technology from Japanese high-speed rail system to India and give a boost to the MAHSR project as well as to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The NHSRCL has also started the light detection and ranging survey for the preparation of a detailed project report for the Mumbai-Nagpur high speed rail corridor of approximately 736 km. The LiDAR technology and imagery sensors are deployed in an aeroplane to capture the data related to ground survey.

The technology provides all ground details and data in 3-4 months wherein this process normally takes 10-12 months. The proposed plan for Mumbai Nagpur HSR corridor will connect Mumbai with cities/towns like Nagpur, Khapri Depot, Wardha, Pulgoan, KaranjaLad, Malegaon Jahangir, Mehkar, Jalna, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Nashik, Igatpuri and Shahapur.