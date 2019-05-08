India’s first bullet train between Mumbai-Ahmedabad to have special rooms with foldable beds & more! Watch video

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: India's first bullet train will offer passengers special comforts, the likes of which they have never experienced before! Recently, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the high-speed train corridor project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, informed that to ensure comfort and safety of the passengers, the bullet train will be equipped with multiple features including multi-purpose rooms. The multi-purpose rooms will have foldable beds for feeding mothers and patients. NHSRCL also stated that these rooms will be equipped with baggage racks and mirrors. The bullet train will boast a speed of 320 km per hour. It is being expected that the fares for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be around 1.5 times the existing fare of AC First Class of the Indian Railways\u2019 train service between both the two cities. The entire corridor for the bullet train would be 508.17 km long. Out of this, it will cover a distance of 155.76 km in the state of Maharashtra, 348.04 km in Gujarat, while 4.3 km distance in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. En route, the train will cover a total of 12 railway stations - Ahmedabad, Anand, Sabarmati, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vadodara, Boisar, Virar, Vapi, Thane and Mumbai. The first bullet train is likely to roll out by 2022-2023, though land acquisition issues continue to plague the big infrastructure project. The bullet train will pass through India's first undersea rail tunnel as well, the tender for which was floated recently. To ensure comfort & safety of their passengers, #MAHSR will be equipped with multiple features. One of them will be the Multi-purpose Room installed in train for the needs of feeding mother's & patients. These rooms will also have folding beds, baggage racks & mirrors. #NHSRCL pic.twitter.com\/jGQg555PSv \u2014 NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) April 29, 2019 Earlier this year, it was reported that the NHSRCL has been asked by the Railway Board to study the feasibility of 10 more bullet train corridors. The entire bullet train project, consisting of 10 routes is likely to cost around Rs 10 lakh crore, covering a distance of around 6,000 km in total. Till now, six routes have been identified already for the bullet train operation including New Delhi-Amritsar, New Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Kolkata, New Delhi-Varanasi, Chennai-Bengaluru, Patna-Kolkata routes.