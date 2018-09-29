Habibganj to be Indian Railways’ 1st world-class station! Here are 10 facts about this ambitious project

The Habibganj railway station is India’s first to be reconstructed on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station.

Habibganj railway station to be India’s first world-class station! The redevelopment work of Indian Railways stations across the country is going on and the first railway station that will be ready soon is the Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently reviewed the progress of work at the Habibganj railway station. After checking on the status of work, Goyal expressed satisfaction. The idea of redevelopment of stations is to develop the concourse areas into airport-like swanky retail spaces where passengers can spend quality time while waiting for their train. Here are 10 interesting things to know about the redevelopment of Habibganj railway station into a world-class railway station:

1) The Habibganj railway station is India’s first to be reconstructed on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station.

2) Once the reconstruction work is complete, the railway station will have a glass dome-like structure that will serve as the entrance to the station.

3) After the redevelopment, the railway station will become a “green building” with LED lighting and also, waste water will be treated for reuse.

4) The new station is being provided with cafeterias and food plaza. Also, a plush waiting lounge is being developed for passengers.

5) Other than ‘holding areas’ for passengers at every platform, the national transporter is also making an exit underpass for passengers de-boarding trains. This is being done in order to decongest the platforms.

6) The station is being redeveloped by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) along with a private firm, the Bansal Group.

7) Interestingly, it will become the first railway station in the country to be redeveloped under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

8) Outside the station, commercial establishments, a bus terminal, office lobbies as well as service apartments will be there on the western side.

9) On the other hand, the eastern side, outside the station, will have hotels, hospitals, spas and a convention centre.

10) For the overall revamp of the Habibganj railway station, Rs 450 crore is being spent, out of which the cost of station redevelopment is around Rs 100 crore and the cost of commercial development is around Rs 350 crore.