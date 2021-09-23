Vivo-Zeiss Partnership: Just what the photographer needed

Vivo announced the strategic partnership with Zeiss in December 2020.

Smartphone camera technology has evolved to a point today where we rely on our mobiles to capture the everyday joyous moments in our lives and make them everlasting. One smartphone player that has delivered top-notch camera experience consistently is Vivo. From introducing the world’s first 20MP moonlight selfie camera to launching its first smartphone with in-built Gimbal technology, Vivo has always won the admiration of smartphone users with its technological prowess. After the success of the vivo X60 series, developed by the Vivo-Zeiss co-engineered imaging system, it is now ready to launch the X70 series. But before that, let’s take a closer look at the Vivo-Zeiss partnership.

Vivo announced the strategic partnership with Zeiss in December 2020. This partnership signifies a perfect blend of Zeiss’s unique imaging expertise and Vivo’s technological prowess in developing immaculate smartphone cameras. The two brands have set up a Vivo-Zeiss Imaging Lab, a joint R&D programme focused on developing breakthrough mobile imaging technology enabling professional-grade photography experience.

Explaining the vision behind the partnership, Sebastian Doentgen, head of category management and marketing, Zeiss Consumer Products, said, “We are always looking to bring consumer products which they can use to realise their ambitions. We are always seeking partners who share this passion and who are willing to go to absolute top limits to achieve this goal.”

The vivo X70 series is expected to feature Vivo’s iconic professional photography and videography features, allowing users to manifest their creativity in high-definition and produce vivid multimedia content. Vivo has supplemented four groundbreaking Zeiss Style Portraits—inspired by the Zeiss classic lenses—Distagon, Planar, Sonnar and Biotar for X70 series users.

The rear cameras across all X70 series products have certified compliance of anti-reflective Zeiss T Coating, which improves visible light transmission, reduces reflections and enhances image quality.

With the launch of the X70 series ahead of the festive season, vivo expects to consolidate its position in the premium segment. The X50 series and X60 series have already helped it gain significant market share in the premium segment. “After the launch of the X60 series, our market share has become 3x in the above-Rs 30,000 segment. This growth trajectory shows that consumers have an appetite for feature-rich premium smartphones.” says Nipun Marya, director – brand strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo will be launching the all-new X70 series when the brand has been a leader in mainline retail in the past three to four quarters on the bounce, says Marya. “Our agile business strategy helped us stride through the difficult times in the last one and half years. With initiatives like Vivo Smart Retail, we have not only supported the ailing mainline retailers but have also catered to pent-up smartphone demand,” he adds.

Vivo’s X series has built a reputation in mobile imaging technology. It will be interesting to see the advancements in mobile photography that the Vivo-Zeiss partnership will offer to discerning smartphone users worldwide.