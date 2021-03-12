Vivo X60 series with ZEISS cameras and 5G set to launch in India on March 25

Vivo X60 series

Vivo confirmed on Friday that it will launch its high-end X60 series in India on March 25. The X60 series has three phones in all, X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, and X60—already selling in China. Vivo hasn’t confirmed the exact models set for India launch though. The X50 series was well received in India with the X50 Pro particularly standing out from the crowd with its interesting, very capable cameras and with the X60 series, Vivo will be hoping to cash in on this success.

Just like the X50 series, Vivo is banking heavily on the X60 series cameras to make a selling. The phones, X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, and X60, all come with ZEISS-tuned cameras. Eagle-eyed readers will be quick to point out that this seems to be the season for partnerships. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series—set to launch in India on March 23.

Coming back to the X60 series, the X60 Pro+ is obviously the most powerful phone in the lineup. For starters, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Its other big highlight is its quad camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with f/1.57 lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera (that serves double duty as a macro camera), 32MP depth camera, and another 8MP periscope-style camera.

The X60 Pro also has a quad camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, another 13MP depth or portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera. The X60 has a triple camera setup, missing out on the Pro’s periscope camera.

Both the X60 Pro and X60 are powered by Samsung’s 5nm 8-core Exynos 1080 processor. The X60 has a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery while the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ have a 4,200mAh battery.

Coming to the similarities, all the three phones have a 6.56-inch 1080p+ E3 AMOLED display with a 120Hz and HDR10+ support. There is an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics, Android 11-based OriginOS software, and 5G connectivity.