Rapido’s food delivery platform Ownly is set to expand to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, moving beyond Bengaluru after running a nearly year-long pilot, according to sources aware of the development. The company is expected to announce the rollout by the end of the month, with launches to follow over the next two to three weeks.

Rapido did not immediately respond to a request for comments at the time of going to press.

Ownly had launched a pilot project in Bengaluru in mid-August 2025 across Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout before expanding citywide on March 3.

The platform is built around a zero-commission proposition, mirroring Rapido’s mobility business, where drivers pay a fixed subscription instead of a commission on each ride. This model was later adopted by Ola and Uber. Replicating that approach in food delivery, however, has proved more challenging.

Ownly has significantly reworked its business model since its initial pitch to restaurants in June 2025, under which restaurants were to bear delivery costs, with customers paying only the food price and GST. This later evolved into a tiered structure based on order value. Restaurants were to pay Rs 50 for orders above Rs 400 and Rs 25 for orders between Rs 100 and Rs 400, while orders below Rs 100 would see customers pay Rs 20 and restaurants Rs 10. Restaurant partners were, however,unwilling to absorb these costs.

The current model shifts the delivery fee entirely to customers, with plans to eventually move to a distance-based flat fee, according to people familiar with the matter. Even the Rs 30 delivery fee currently shown on the app is being waived to build traction, leaving Ownly with no revenue from either side of the marketplace.

The no-discount promise has gone the same way. Its original pitch was that the absence of commissions would allow restaurants to inflate online prices by matching in-store rates, making discounts unnecessary. Its launch campaign also promised no inflated menu pricing or misleading discounts. FE reported earlier this month that the app’s home screen now carries a flat 25% discount for all users in Bengaluru.

The pivot has weighed on Ownly’s unit economics. The per-order burn, which FE had earlier reported citing industry sources, at around Rs 110 earlier, rose to Rs 130-140 on the back of discounts, according to industry sources. The platform is currently handling over 10,000 orders a day in Bengaluru, the sources said.

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Supply has also been uneven. FE reported in May that KFC and McDonald’s had gone offline across Bengaluru pincodes after Ownly’s integration with hyperlocal discovery platform Magicpin ran into technical issues. Ownly, which tied up with Magicpin in November 2025 to access its network of over 80,000 restaurants, has said it is working on integrating large quick-service restaurant chains directly. Zomato holds a stake of about 15% in Magicpin. The company said 25,000 restaurants were live on the platform as of early May.

Ownly is scheduled to hold a meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in Bengaluru on July 29, where it is expected to present the progress of the pilot and outline its pricing strategy. NRAI, which worked with Ownly to develop the platform, has campaigned for years against food delivery aggregator commissions, which typically range from 15-30% of order value.

The expansion plans follow Rapido’s $240-million funding round in May, led by Prosus, with participation from WestBridge and Accel, which valued the company at about $3 billion — nearly three times its valuation nine months earlier.

Rapido, which is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), narrowed its net loss by about 30% to `258 crore in FY25 on revenue of more than `1,000 crore.