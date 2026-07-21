JP Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising paper leak issue

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, saying he is willing to end his indefinite hunger strike if the government gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action will be taken against the student protesters who participated in the movement.
In his letter dated July 22, Wangchuk thanked the two ministers for visiting him in hospital and said they had assured him that the government would consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following examination paper leaks and hold a meaningful discussion in Parliament on accountability, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Wangchuk described the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march as peaceful despite the alleged use of excessive police force and urged the government not to harass or initiate legal proceedings against protesters.
“I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began,” he wrote.
He said he would end his fast if the government assured that no student protesters would face retaliatory action, adding that without such a guarantee, he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely. He also urged the government to refrain from using excessive police force against the movement.
Rahul Gandhi’s press meet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over alleged examination paper leaks and police action against student protesters, demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accusing the government of failing the country’s youth.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi questioned the police action against students, asking, “What wrong have our students done to have security forces aiming weapons at them, beating them up?” He asserted that students were only demanding “an education system that works and is fair.”
Claiming that India’s education system had deteriorated, Gandhi said, “Our education system, which was known as the best in the world, is today a rigged system.”
He demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan be removed from office, saying the Union minister was “incapable of holding the post.”
Backing the ongoing student protests, Gandhi said the demonstrations reflected the frustration of young people. “Students are protesting because India’s youth have no future. There must be consequences for what has been done over the past few days,” he said.
The Congress leader also called for accountability over the alleged use of force against protesters. “Everyone who assaulted the students must be held accountable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have the decency to apologise to the students for what has been done,” he said.
Targeting the government’s handling of examination irregularities, Gandhi claimed there had been 152 paper leaks in the past decade, affecting 7.5 crore students, while alleging that there had been “zero convictions” during the period.
“We support every single student and their demands,” he said.
Gandhi also alleged that higher education had become unaffordable, claiming that while the Centre allocated Rs 1.4 lakh crore to the education sector, students collectively spent Rs 1.32 lakh crore on a single NEET examination.
“Families spend on one exam what the Government of India spends on the entire education budget. This is an insult to every single student and family in this country,” he said.
Calling the protesters “the future of India,” Gandhi said they should not be treated like criminals.
“Protesting students are not terrorists; they are our future. Action should be taken against all those responsible,” he said.
Accusing the government of diverting attention from the issue, Gandhi said the focus should remain on students and their demands rather than political distractions.
“The government is trying to distract, but the focus should remain on students and their demands,” he said.
He added that the Congress stood firmly with the students, saying, “We feel that if India’s students are on the streets, the Opposition should also be on the streets.”
Naveen Patnaik calls police action on students, Rahul Gandhi 'shocking'; seeks Pradhan's resignation
BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday described the alleged police action against students and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during protests in New Delhi as "shocking" and reiterated his party's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue
Over 100 detained in Ahmedabad during protest seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
More than 100 people, mostly youngsters, were detained in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening for allegedly staging a protest without police permission outside Gujarat University, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.
A large crowd, including many college students, gathered outside the university, raising slogans against the Centre and carrying banners reading "System failed, not students" and "Largest democracy?". Some protesters were also seen offering flowers to police personnel.
"More than 100 protesters were detained as they didn't have police permission to stage a demonstration," Additional Commissioner of Police Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said.
JP Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising paper leak issue
Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to derive political mileage from the paper leak issue, alleging that the Congress MP was politicising a sensitive matter instead of contributing to a solution, PTI reported.
Dimple Yadav questions Centre over NEET protest, asks why govt isn't talking to students
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday questioned the Centre's handling of the NEET protest, asking why the government was not accepting the students' demands and why its MPs were not engaging with the protesters.
She also criticised the police's conduct, saying videos circulating on social media reflected the attitude shown towards the students during the protest.
"What is being shown on social media is the attitude that the police had towards the children. Why isn't the government accepting their demands? Why can't the government give a response? Why aren't any of their MPs coming forward to talk to them?" Yadav told ANI.
Opposition MPs hand letter to Sonam Wangchuk's wife after being denied hospital access
Opposition MPs on Wednesday handed over a letter urging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike to his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, after police allegedly prevented them from meeting him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said a delegation of 15 MPs from the Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), JMM, BJD and AAP was not allowed to meet Wangchuk to personally deliver a letter signed by 55 MPs.
Singh criticised the Centre, alleging "tyranny" and questioning why Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh were allowed to meet Wangchuk while Opposition MPs were denied access.
ACP injured in stone-pelting during NEET protest at Jantar Mantar
A Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was injured on Wednesday after protesters allegedly pelted stones during the ongoing demonstration at Jantar Mantar over the NEET examination paper leak, police said.
According to police, the ACP sustained a forehead injury after being struck by a stone during the protest.
Union ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet CJP leaders near Jantar Mantar
Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Wednesday met leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for a fresh round of discussions amid the ongoing protest over alleged examination paper leaks and demands for education reforms. The meeting comes as efforts continue to find a resolution to the standoff.
CJP's Instagram account restored after being taken down, says Abhijeet Dipke
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the organisation's Instagram account, which he had earlier alleged was taken down, has now been restored. In a post on X, Dipke thanked supporters and said the account was back online, without providing further details on the reason for its temporary removal.
Former BJP leader Annamalai questions Centre over NEET, paper leaks, delay in talks with protesters
Former BJP leader K. Annamalai on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the NEET issue, alleging there had been no accountability despite question papers being leaked three times and questioning why the government delayed engaging with student protesters.
Annamalai, who now heads the We the Leaders movement, said the Centre should have initiated meaningful dialogue much earlier instead of waiting for the protests to escalate. He asked what had prevented the government from opening talks before the situation reached a flashpoint.
Wangchuk claims govt assured consideration of Education Minister's resignation
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, saying he is willing to end his indefinite hunger strike if the government gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action will be taken against the student protesters who participated in the movement.
In his letter dated July 22, Wangchuk thanked the two ministers for visiting him in hospital and said they had assured him that the government would consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following examination paper leaks and hold a meaningful discussion in Parliament on accountability, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Wangchuk described the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march as peaceful despite the alleged use of excessive police force and urged the government not to harass or initiate legal proceedings against protesters.
"I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began," he wrote.
He said he would end his fast if the government assured that no student protesters would face retaliatory action, adding that without such a guarantee, he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely. He also urged the government to refrain from using excessive police force against the movement.
Naveen Patnaik backs demand for Education Minister's resignation over NEET protests
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condemned the police action against student protesters and Opposition leaders during the NEET protests, calling the incident "shocking" and backing the demand for the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Speaking to the media, Patnaik said protests would also be held in Odisha over the issue.
"There is agitation across the country over what has happened, and it has shocked the entire nation. We will also hold agitations in Odisha. Since the Education Minister's resignation has been sought over the handling of these university examinations, I think he should resign," he said.
Patnaik also criticised the alleged use of force by police, saying, "Everyone is deeply shocked by the violence against young students. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and several other senior politicians were also treated very roughly by the police. This is shocking."
'Students spent Rs 1.32 lakh crore on one NEET exam': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that India's education system has become unaffordable, claiming that while the Centre allocated Rs 1.4 lakh crore to education in the Budget, students spent Rs 1.32 lakh crore on a single NEET examination. "Our education system is unaffordable. The Government of India allocates Rs 1.4 lakh crore for education, but students spend Rs 1.32 lakh crore on just one NEET exam," Gandhi said.
'152 paper leaks, 7.5 crore students affected, zero convictions': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed support for student protesters and their demands, alleging that 152 paper leaks over the past 10 years had affected 7.5 crore students. "We support every single student and their demands. There have been 152 paper leaks, affecting 7.5 crore students, but there have been zero convictions in the last 10 years," Gandhi claimed.
Rahul Gandhi: Students are protesting because they see no future
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said students were protesting because they believed India's youth had no future, and demanded accountability for the action taken against them. "Students are protesting because India's youth have no future. There must be consequences for what has been done to them in the past few days," Gandhi said.
'Dharmendra Pradhan should be removed as minister,' says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that he was incapable of discharging his responsibilities. "Dharmendra Pradhan should be shown the door. He is incapable of holding the post," Gandhi said while addressing the media.
Rahul Gandhi questions use of force against student protesters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the police action against student protesters, asking why security forces were "aiming weapons" at them and using force. "What wrong have our students done to have security forces aiming weapons at them, beating them up?" Gandhi said while addressing the media.
'India's education system is rigged,' Rahul Gandhi alleges
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that India's education system is "rigged", claiming it is designed to benefit a select few at the expense of students. Addressing the media, Gandhi said the existing system was unfair and called for greater transparency and accountability in education.
Delhi HC orders preservation of CCTV footage in CJP protest case
he Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on two petitions alleging excessive use of force against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament. The court also directed authorities to preserve all relevant records, including CCTV camera footage and police videography, related to the incident.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the respondents and granted them four weeks to file their counter affidavits.
"Let a counter affidavit be filed on behalf of the respondents within four weeks," the bench said. It further directed that all relevant records, including CCTV footage and videography, be preserved in accordance with the standard operating procedures of the Delhi Police or the Union government.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 11.
Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocates N Hariharan, Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankaranarayanan alleged that police used excessive force against protesters, including women and children, during the demonstration. They sought an independent inquiry, arguing that the protesters were exercising their fundamental right to peacefully protest over alleged irregularities in NEET.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Centre, opposed the pleas, contending that they were based on social media posts and were not maintainable.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid persistent uproar by Opposition members.
'Why isn't the government accepting their demands?': Dimple Yadav backs Sonam Wangchuk protest
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday questioned the Centre's handling of the ongoing protest led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, asking why the government was unwilling to engage with the protesters or address their demands.
Referring to videos circulating on social media, Yadav alleged that they reflected the police's treatment of the protesters.
"What is being shown on social media is the attitude that the police had towards the children. Why isn't the government accepting their demands? Why can't the government give a response... Why aren't any of their MPs coming forward to talk to them?" she said.
Sonam Wangchuk urged to end hunger strike as health concerns mount
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his prolonged hunger strike, citing growing concerns over his deteriorating health, while asserting that the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue until its key demands are met.
In a post on X, Dipke urged Wangchuk to call off his fast, saying the activist's life was too valuable to be put at further risk.
"We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk. The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met," he wrote.
Addressing supporters, Dipke said Wangchuk's fast had entered its 25th day and stressed that the movement would continue even if the climate activist ended his hunger strike.
"Today is the 25th day of Sonam Sir's hunger strike. 25 days without food, so there is a huge threat to his life. I don't want anything to happen to Sonam Sir, so I request Sonam Sir to break his hunger strike. And we will continue this protest. This is my assurance that even if Sonam Sir breaks his hunger strike, we will continue our protest and will not step back until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. And with this, I want to say that our protest will continue peacefully. I appeal to all our supporters to continue the protest peacefully," he said.
'Opposition is undermining democracy': JP Nadda defends govt amid NEET row
In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda said, "The INDI Alliance's conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Govt is ready to discuss all issues. Besides this, our Govt is ready to also discuss NEET paper leak and all matters related to it. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is transparent Govt. It is a Govt which always rules in the favour of the people. So, we strongly condemn their (Opposition's) anti-people activities. They do not believe in democracy or democratic values."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid uproar by Oppn
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3:00 pm amid massive uproar by Opposition parties in the Parliament.
'Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign', says Mallikarjun Kharge in RS
"We want discussion on NEET under Rule 267. Education Minister should resign," said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha.
Kiren Rijiju reaffirms govt’s readiness for full debate on NEET paper leak matter
In Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "I would like to present the side of the Govt in the House. Since day one of the Monsoon session, the Govt has been saying that we are ready to have a discussion on all important issues. We are ready for a discussion on NEET exam paper leak since the beginning. We are ready even now. We have said this to the Congress leaders as well as leaders of other parties that the Govt is ready for a discussion but how is the discussion to be taken up has to be decided after meeting with everyone under the chairmanship of the Chair. But if they are looking for excuses to not have a discussion and put up conditions, then it is not right. Our Govt is ready to have a discussion on NEET exam and related matters for the future of the youth. It is our responsibility to tell the nation hatever steps have been taken by the Govt...As soon as the Chairship decides, Govt is 100% ready for a discussion."
'Arrest of Rahul Gandhi over Delhi NEET protest anti-democratic,' says TN CM Vijay
Arrest of Rahul Gandhi, other leaders over Delhi NEET protest 'anti-democratic,' says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
Parliament proceedings begins at 2 pm
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed for proceedings at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.
'Rajya Sabha impasse due to govt refusal to discuss policy brutality against students', says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the impasse in the Rajya Sabha is entirely because of the continued refusal of the government to have a discussion under Rule 267 on issues such as the use of excessive force by police against peaceful student protesters.
Giriraj Singh demands sedition charges against Rahul Gandhi over PM Modi residence protest
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's protest near the Prime Minister's residence, alleging that the Leader of Opposition had acted in a manner unbecoming of a constitutional office-holder. Calling the demonstration a serious security concern, Singh claimed the protest near the Prime Minister's residence could have led to grave consequences had any untoward incident occurred.
Accusing Rahul Gandhi of attempting to incite unrest by drawing parallels with protests in other countries, the Union Minister said the episode reflected a "dangerous intention" and asserted that, in his view, the Congress leader should face sedition charges over the incident.
'Black clothes symbolise protest against Delhi Police atrocities', says Rajeev Shukla
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "The atrocities that happened yesterday, the atrocities that were committed against students the day before yesterday, the subsequent atrocities that the police are committing, and the ongoing protests regarding the NEET exam, are being protested today by wearing black clothes."