JP Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising paper leak issue

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, saying he is willing to end his indefinite hunger strike if the government gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action will be taken against the student protesters who participated in the movement.

In his letter dated July 22, Wangchuk thanked the two ministers for visiting him in hospital and said they had assured him that the government would consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following examination paper leaks and hold a meaningful discussion in Parliament on accountability, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Wangchuk described the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march as peaceful despite the alleged use of excessive police force and urged the government not to harass or initiate legal proceedings against protesters.

“I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began,” he wrote.

He said he would end his fast if the government assured that no student protesters would face retaliatory action, adding that without such a guarantee, he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely. He also urged the government to refrain from using excessive police force against the movement.

Rahul Gandhi’s press meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over alleged examination paper leaks and police action against student protesters, demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accusing the government of failing the country’s youth.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi questioned the police action against students, asking, “What wrong have our students done to have security forces aiming weapons at them, beating them up?” He asserted that students were only demanding “an education system that works and is fair.”

Claiming that India’s education system had deteriorated, Gandhi said, “Our education system, which was known as the best in the world, is today a rigged system.”

He demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan be removed from office, saying the Union minister was “incapable of holding the post.”

Backing the ongoing student protests, Gandhi said the demonstrations reflected the frustration of young people. “Students are protesting because India’s youth have no future. There must be consequences for what has been done over the past few days,” he said.

The Congress leader also called for accountability over the alleged use of force against protesters. “Everyone who assaulted the students must be held accountable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have the decency to apologise to the students for what has been done,” he said.

Targeting the government’s handling of examination irregularities, Gandhi claimed there had been 152 paper leaks in the past decade, affecting 7.5 crore students, while alleging that there had been “zero convictions” during the period.

“We support every single student and their demands,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged that higher education had become unaffordable, claiming that while the Centre allocated Rs 1.4 lakh crore to the education sector, students collectively spent Rs 1.32 lakh crore on a single NEET examination.

“Families spend on one exam what the Government of India spends on the entire education budget. This is an insult to every single student and family in this country,” he said.

Calling the protesters “the future of India,” Gandhi said they should not be treated like criminals.

“Protesting students are not terrorists; they are our future. Action should be taken against all those responsible,” he said.

Accusing the government of diverting attention from the issue, Gandhi said the focus should remain on students and their demands rather than political distractions.

“The government is trying to distract, but the focus should remain on students and their demands,” he said.

He added that the Congress stood firmly with the students, saying, “We feel that if India’s students are on the streets, the Opposition should also be on the streets.”

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