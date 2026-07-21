Tuesday was another fast-moving day across the global technology and AI landscape, marked by groundbreaking AI math discoveries, custom AI silicon innovations, legal milestones for generative models, and emerging security challenges from autonomous agents. From Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 disproving an 87-year-old math conjecture to Google taking radical steps to cut model inference costs, today’s headlines once again highlight a variety of developments in the tech and AI ecosystem.

Hence, for those of you who missed out on today’s action, here is your comprehensive briefing on all the major news breaking across the tech and AI world today.

Claude Fable 5 disproves 87-year-old Jacobian Conjecture

In one of the most remarkable AI-assisted mathematical breakthroughs to date, mathematician Levent Alpöge announced on X that Claude Fable 5 successfully generated a counterexample in three variables to the 87-year-old Jacobian Conjecture. Originally posed in 1939, the long-standing open problem in algebraic geometry has been one of the most difficult math problems ever. With Claude Fable 5, Alpoge figured out a counterexample that disproves the problem in a single-line formula. And Claude solved the math over the weekend of the World Cup Final!

Google plans new AI server chip ‘Frozen v2’

In a report from The Information, Google is developing a next-generation AI server chip codenamed Frozen v2. Built specifically around the Gemini architecture, the new silicon reportedly embeds key components of Gemini’s model parameters directly onto the chip layout. Internal sources estimate this architecture could deliver 6x to 10x greater efficiency compared to current TPUs, significantly reducing the cost of running large-scale Gemini inference.

Hugging Face confirms data breach by autonomous AI agent

AI repository platform Hugging Face confirmed today that an autonomous AI agent system successfully breached a segment of its internal development environment. While user repositories and production datasets remained secure, the incident has ignited an intense debate across the cybersecurity community over whether current security guardrails and access controls are sufficient to contain autonomous multi-step agents.

US judge approves Anthropic’s $1.5 billion copyright settlement

In a major landmark for generative AI legal precedent, a US federal court approved Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement resolving its high-profile copyright lawsuit. The agreement establishes a structured licensing framework for training data while providing authors and publishers compensation. This landmark decision paves the path for how AI labs settle historical training data claims.

Elon Musk’s X rolls out faster Android app

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) released a fully rebuilt Android app today. The ground-up rebuild focuses on performance optimisation, eliminating persistent UI lag, accelerating media loading times, and laying structural groundwork for integrated video and financial features planned later this year. X also confirmed that the Android app now rises up the priority ladder as compared to the iOS version.

ALSO READ Claude Fable cracks a math problem that stumped geniuses for decades

Anthropic offers $50,000 in Claude AI credits for rare disease research

Anthropic has launched a focused call under its AI for Science program, offering selected researchers and early-stage biotechs up to $50,000 in Claude AI credits over six months. The initiative features two tracks – one for basic research into biological mechanisms with partners like the Monarch Initiative, and another for biotechs seeking to accelerate clinical development and drug target evaluation. Anthropic is accepting applications through August 2, 2026.