Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is showing no signs of slowing down as it heads into its second week in theatres. Closing in on the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, it maintained strong momentum across domestic, international and Indian markets on Day 5.

According to Deadline, the film is looking at a powerful Tuesday of around $20 million domestically, coming on the back of a record-setting Monday. Through Monday, the film had earned $142.1 million domestically and roughly $140 million internationally, taking its running worldwide tally to $282.1 million against a reported $250 million production budget, as per Forbes.

Domestic box office holds strong into the second week

The Odyssey opened to $124.5 million domestically over its first weekend, a number later finalised at $123.5 million, according to Variety. It followed that up with an $18.67 million Monday, reportedly the best Monday of 2026 so far, surpassing Toy Story 5’s $17.3 million and comfortably ahead of Oppenheimer’s $12.67 million first Monday, as reported by Deadline.

Among Nolan’s own films, the Monday number ranks third behind The Dark Knight’s $24.4 million and The Dark Knight Rises’ $19.3 million. With Tuesday estimated at close to $20 million, reports suggest the film’s second domestic weekend could land anywhere between $61 million and $74 million, potentially outperforming the second-weekend runs of Nolan’s Dark Knight films.

Industry trackers like Box Office Mojo note that the film is benefiting from a clear runway, with no major wide releases opening until Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.

International markets fuel Nolan’s biggest global opening

Overseas, The Odyssey has emerged as Nolan’s strongest international performer to date. The film opened in 73 markets with $139.6 million, contributing to a $264.1 million global opening weekend — Nolan’s best ever, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises’ $249 million debut in 2012, according to Variety.

Top international territories included the United Kingdom and Ireland at $17.4 million, France at $13.7 million and Italy at $11.5 million, with the film reportedly registering Nolan’s biggest-ever opening in 48 markets.

IMAX screenings alone accounted for $51.8 million, or roughly 23 per cent of opening ticket sales worldwide, as per Variety, with the format’s CEO Richard Gelfond noting strong demand for large-screen viewings. The film has yet to release in South Korea, China or Japan, markets that could add meaningfully to its worldwide total in the coming weeks.

India box office: steady growth continues on Day 5

In India, The Odyssey posted a 4.4 per cent rise on Day 5, collecting an estimated Rs 8.35 crore net across roughly 8,520 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk.

This takes the film’s total India net collection to around Rs 77.65 crore, with its gross collection reportedly crossing Rs 90 crore within five days of release. The film had opened with Rs 17.40 crore net on Friday before rising to Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday, giving it an opening weekend total of Rs 61.30 crore net.

Reports note the English version continues to lead the charge, contributing the bulk of collections alongside steady additions from the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, while IMAX screens have reportedly made The Odyssey the country’s biggest IMAX opener yet. With no significant weekday slowdown so far, industry estimates suggest the film is on track to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India over the next few days.