Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek expects artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, high-performance computing (HPC) and AI PCs to emerge as its next major growth drivers globally, according to Anku Jain, managing director of MediaTek India.

The company is expanding investments beyond its traditional smartphone business into next-generation technologies, including 2-nanometre chip design, Wi-Fi 8, satellite communications, automotive solutions, AI PCs and high-performance computing, Jain said in an interaction with FE.

“AI will be a significant revenue contributor by the end of this year, with an even bigger contribution next year. Automotive, AI PCs and high-performance computing are also very promising areas for us,” he said.

MediaTek held a 49% share of India’s smartphone chipset market in the second quarter of calendar year 2026, a lead it has now held for 24 consecutive quarters, and intends to retain.

Expanding Beyond Smartphones

As part of its automotive push, the company now has more than 20 partnerships with automakers globally and over 190 ongoing projects under its Dimensity AX platform, as it expands its chip portfolio beyond smartphones into automotive and computing under a ‘One MediaTek’ strategy.

On the Indian market, Jain said the country’s young demographic and growing consumer demand make it a key market. The company will continue to introduce its global product portfolio to Indian consumers, he added.

India’s current focus on legacy-node manufacturing is an important first step, but advanced-node fabrication will require considerably more time due to technological complexity, Jain added.

This come as the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, has laid out plans to eventually move towards 7-nanometre and more advanced technologies after establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities.

R&D Network

MediaTek currently operates two research and development centres in India, Noida and Bengaluru, with more than 1,000 engineers working on software and chip design as part of its global R&D network. The company said these teams contribute to cutting-edge work across multiple technology verticals rather than developing India-specific designs.

With memory chip prices rising industry-wide, Jain said MediaTek’s own supply has remained unaffected due to its supplier partnerships. But he warned that higher memory costs are likely to be passed on to consumers through higher device prices, which could dent consumer demand in the coming months.

Like Nvidia and Qualcomm, MediaTek follows a fabless business model, designing chips and software for devices such as smartphones, laptops and automobiles, while outsourcing actual chip fabrication to specialised foundries such as TSMC.