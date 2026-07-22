Over the last few months, we have seen numerous leaks and speculation related to Apple’s upcoming next-gen iPhone 18 Pro series. From the handset design to internal components, internet is abuzz with what the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold, might end up being like. But nobody knows exactly when the iPhone 18 Pro will launch.

However, Forbes’ David Phelan has shared speculations for when the next iPhone release could happen, pinpointing the exact date Apple’s next CEO, John Ternus, could take to the stage and unveil Cupertino’s ‘next big thing’.

Apple’s autumn release cycle for flagship iPhones has followed a remarkably precise internal logic over the past 15 years. Unless major supply chain disruptions derail production, Apple’s annual iPhone launch almost always lands during the second week of September, with retail availability following exactly ten days later.

Applying that logic, which has been followed for the last 15 years, to the 2026 calendar, it points directly to mid-September 2026. A similar date is also predicted by most leaksters and analysts specialising in Apple news.

Decoding Apple’s keynote formula

According to Phelan’s analysis, pinpointing the release date requires looking at how Apple handles US Labour Day.

Labour Day always falls on the first Monday of September. Apple rarely holds a major launch event on the day immediately following a federal holiday. Instead, the company prefers hosting its main keynote on either the Tuesday or Wednesday of that same week.

For September 2026, here’s how Apple’s calendar sets up:

Labour Day: Monday, September 7, 2026

Most likely keynote date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 (Tuesday, September 8 remains an alternative)

If Apple follows its standard launch playbook, the full timeline for the flagship release unfolds over two weeks:

Apple launch keynote: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Pre-orders: Friday, September 11, 2026

Official in-store and shipping release: Friday, September 18, 2026

What to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro line is expected to mark a major generational step forward for Apple hardware:

Next-gen silicon: Powered by TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm A20 Pro chip, the new model should bring noticeable boosts to energy efficiency and processing power.

Camera upgrades: Rumours suggest the main camera will introduce a variable aperture, allowing for hardware-level depth of field and superior low-light handling.

ALSO READ Apple unseats Nvidia from the top spot to become the world’s most valuable company

Under-display Face ID: A refined, smaller Dynamic Island area that moves partial Face ID sensors beneath the display glass.

Apple in-house modem: The debut of Apple’s custom C2 cellular modem, reducing reliance on third-party silicon.

While Apple won’t officially confirm invitations until late August 2026, this speculation by Forbes helps with the guessing game.