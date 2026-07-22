We are at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, and this time, the foldables are stylish and more practical than ever. Three new foldables have been revealed – a new widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8, a feature-rich Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Based on the latest Qualcomm and Exynos chipset platforms, these foldables are bringing all the cutting-edge innovation in the smartphone world, including better cameras, more performance, and an overall better experience. 

The second annual Galaxy Unpacked takes the stage live from London, with the livestream kicking off in India at 6:30 PM IST. Whether you are tuning in via Samsung’s official YouTube channel or following along right here, you can keep us pinned on your browser as we bring you real-time, minute-by-minute updates, key announcements, and instant analysis straight from the launch.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What we got

The spotlight tonight belongs to Samsung’s next-generation foldable ecosystem, headlined by a significant form-factor shift: the all-new widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8. Featuring a compact 5.5-inch cover screen and an expanded 7.6-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, it aims to offer seamless multitasking alongside Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power and a Silicon-Carbon battery. 

Joining it is the top-tier Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, boasting a massive 200 MP primary camera setup, and the refined, ultra-slim Galaxy Z Flip 8 clamshell design. With expected Indian pricing starting around Rs 1,05,000 for the Flip 8 and reaching up to Rs 1,85,000 for the Fold 8 Ultra, all eyes are on how Samsung balances performance with premium design amid the ongoing RAM-shortage-driven chip crisis.

Here’s the pricing for the Galaxy Z8 series foldables:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Starts from Rs 1,99,999

Galaxy Z Fold 8: Starts from Rs 1,79,999

Galaxy Z Flip 8: Starts from Rs 1,24,999.

Galaxy Watch 9 series, Galaxy Able expected too

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is expanding its smart wearable lineup with the adventure-ready Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, packing a massive 800 mAh battery. You can also expect the refined Galaxy Watch 9 series, both running on the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. 

We are also expecting a preview of “Galaxy Able,” a rumoured AI-driven health companion and audio concept. 

Samsung begins pre-reservations

Pre-reservations are already open in India with trade-in bonuses up to Rs 20,000, but the official reveal is unfolding right now. Keep refreshing this page for live updates, feature breakdowns, and official pricing as every device is unveiled on stage.

Live Updates
21:16 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung reveals India pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, for the 256GB variant, costs Rs 1,79,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,99,999. The 1TB version costs Rs 2,39,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, for the 256GB variant, costs Rs 1,99,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 2,19,999. The 1TB version costs Rs 2,59,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 256GB variant costs Rs 1,24,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,44,999.

20:03 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Which Samsung product got you excited?

Was it --

- the cool-looking widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8?

- the pricey Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?

- the new Gemini-powered smart glasses?

- Or, those health features on the Galaxy Watch 9 series?

19:56 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

And that's a wrap!

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is over!

19:56 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Revealed: Samsung smart glasses in a nutshell

19:54 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung smart glasses: This is it

19:46 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Qualcomm takes the stage

Qualcomm boasts of AI-centric chipsets powering the advanced Gen-AI features on these phones and smartwatches.

19:43 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Gemini Intelligence on Samsung smart glasses

Gemini Intelligence is also coming to new smartglasses from Samsung, built in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

19:41 (IST) 22 Jul 2026
Google's Rick Osterloh takes to the stage

Google showcases Gemini Intelligence on the new Samsung devices. Some of these were shown on Galaxy S26 series.

Google is giving 6 months of free AI Pro subscription.

19:35 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Wait! There's more...

Won Joon Choi, President of MX business, is talking about OS openness! A new pair of glasses incoming?

19:34 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung reveals prices for Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2

Galaxy Watch 9: Starts from $379

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Starts from $699

19:29 (IST) 22 Jul 2026
Your first look at the Galaxy Watch 9

19:27 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 health and wellness features:

- Sleep Apnea detection

- iFit partnership for subscription fitness content

19:24 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Time for the "proactive" Galaxy Watch 9

Samsung wants these watches to be more proactive rather than reactive as far as your health is concerned.

Also, the Watch 9 features the latest Snapdragon Wear platform.

19:19 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Spider-Man has the latest Samsung foldables!

Spider-Man Brand New Day will feature the new Galaxy Z8 series foldables. Peter Parker is gonna flip and swing!

19:14 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 price out

Price: Starts from $1,199

19:07 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Time for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

It seems the same as the Flip 7 from last year. Has the same Now Brief from the Galaxy S26.

19:05 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 price revealed

Pricing: Begins from $1,899

Available from August 7.

19:00 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

By the way, the Samsung Fold 8 has two rear cameras

A 50MP main shooter and a 50MP ultrawide shooter on the back.

18:59 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Here's your first look

18:58 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: What it offers

4,800mAh battery powers the Fold 8. Same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset running the show.

18:57 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Now time for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The new widescreen layout makes it look like the BlackBerry Passport

18:55 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra price revealed!

Pricing in US: $2,099

It is extremely expensive!

18:52 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: Gets Gemini Notebook

Samsung pre-loads Gemini Notebook for productivity and creativity

18:51 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: Here is the first view

18:50 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: More specs...

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for gaming, better multitasking.

- Proactive Intelligence features on the Ultra, borrowed from the Galaxy S26 series.

18:48 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Unvealing (Part.2)

- A new 50MP ultrawide camera for better details and lowlight shots.

- The main camera remains at 200MP.

- Nightography comes to the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra.

18:46 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The most feature-packed Samsung foldable

- Flex Titanium display structure to reduce thickness, is 20x stiffer for strength, and a reduced crease.

- A new hinge system promises to make the folding action easier.

- A 5,000mAh battery powers the Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung is using a Silicon Carbon chemistry to offer longer battery life.

18:42 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Samsung shows the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra

First glimpses of the Fold 8 series -- they look mostly similar to last year's Fold 7, except for the widescreen Fold 8.

18:38 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

TM Roh pushes for transparency for AI experiences

Users should have a choice in choosing their AI. There should be more transparency from AI experience, says TM Roh.

18:35 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

TM Roh takes to the stage, starts with AI

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung Devices, starts the keynote with a focus on bringing AI to millions of Samsung users across the world. "AI experience begins with a phone," says Roh.