We are at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, and this time, the foldables are stylish and more practical than ever. Three new foldables have been revealed – a new widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8, a feature-rich Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Based on the latest Qualcomm and Exynos chipset platforms, these foldables are bringing all the cutting-edge innovation in the smartphone world, including better cameras, more performance, and an overall better experience.
The second annual Galaxy Unpacked takes the stage live from London, with the livestream kicking off in India at 6:30 PM IST. Whether you are tuning in via Samsung’s official YouTube channel or following along right here, you can keep us pinned on your browser as we bring you real-time, minute-by-minute updates, key announcements, and instant analysis straight from the launch.
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What we got
The spotlight tonight belongs to Samsung’s next-generation foldable ecosystem, headlined by a significant form-factor shift: the all-new widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8. Featuring a compact 5.5-inch cover screen and an expanded 7.6-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, it aims to offer seamless multitasking alongside Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power and a Silicon-Carbon battery.
Joining it is the top-tier Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, boasting a massive 200 MP primary camera setup, and the refined, ultra-slim Galaxy Z Flip 8 clamshell design. With expected Indian pricing starting around Rs 1,05,000 for the Flip 8 and reaching up to Rs 1,85,000 for the Fold 8 Ultra, all eyes are on how Samsung balances performance with premium design amid the ongoing RAM-shortage-driven chip crisis.
Here’s the pricing for the Galaxy Z8 series foldables:
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Starts from Rs 1,99,999
Galaxy Z Fold 8: Starts from Rs 1,79,999
Galaxy Z Flip 8: Starts from Rs 1,24,999.
Galaxy Watch 9 series, Galaxy Able expected too
Beyond smartphones, Samsung is expanding its smart wearable lineup with the adventure-ready Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, packing a massive 800 mAh battery. You can also expect the refined Galaxy Watch 9 series, both running on the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.
We are also expecting a preview of “Galaxy Able,” a rumoured AI-driven health companion and audio concept.
Samsung begins pre-reservations
Pre-reservations are already open in India with trade-in bonuses up to Rs 20,000, but the official reveal is unfolding right now. Keep refreshing this page for live updates, feature breakdowns, and official pricing as every device is unveiled on stage.
Samsung reveals India pricing
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, for the 256GB variant, costs Rs 1,79,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,99,999. The 1TB version costs Rs 2,39,999.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, for the 256GB variant, costs Rs 1,99,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 2,19,999. The 1TB version costs Rs 2,59,999.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 256GB variant costs Rs 1,24,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,44,999.
Which Samsung product got you excited?
Was it --
- the cool-looking widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8?
- the pricey Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?
- the new Gemini-powered smart glasses?
- Or, those health features on the Galaxy Watch 9 series?
And that's a wrap!
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is over!
Revealed: Samsung smart glasses in a nutshell
Samsung smart glasses: This is it
Qualcomm takes the stage
Qualcomm boasts of AI-centric chipsets powering the advanced Gen-AI features on these phones and smartwatches.
Gemini Intelligence on Samsung smart glasses
Gemini Intelligence is also coming to new smartglasses from Samsung, built in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
Google showcases Gemini Intelligence on the new Samsung devices. Some of these were shown on Galaxy S26 series.
Google is giving 6 months of free AI Pro subscription.
Wait! There's more...
Won Joon Choi, President of MX business, is talking about OS openness! A new pair of glasses incoming?
Samsung reveals prices for Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2
Galaxy Watch 9: Starts from $379
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Starts from $699
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 health and wellness features:
- Sleep Apnea detection
- iFit partnership for subscription fitness content
Time for the "proactive" Galaxy Watch 9
Samsung wants these watches to be more proactive rather than reactive as far as your health is concerned.
Also, the Watch 9 features the latest Snapdragon Wear platform.
Spider-Man has the latest Samsung foldables!
Spider-Man Brand New Day will feature the new Galaxy Z8 series foldables. Peter Parker is gonna flip and swing!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 price out
Price: Starts from $1,199
Time for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
It seems the same as the Flip 7 from last year. Has the same Now Brief from the Galaxy S26.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 price revealed
Pricing: Begins from $1,899
Available from August 7.
By the way, the Samsung Fold 8 has two rear cameras
A 50MP main shooter and a 50MP ultrawide shooter on the back.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Here's your first look
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: What it offers
4,800mAh battery powers the Fold 8. Same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset running the show.
Now time for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
The new widescreen layout makes it look like the BlackBerry Passport
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra price revealed!
Pricing in US: $2,099
It is extremely expensive!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: Gets Gemini Notebook
Samsung pre-loads Gemini Notebook for productivity and creativity
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: Here is the first view
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: More specs...
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for gaming, better multitasking.
- Proactive Intelligence features on the Ultra, borrowed from the Galaxy S26 series.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Unvealing (Part.2)
- A new 50MP ultrawide camera for better details and lowlight shots.
- The main camera remains at 200MP.
- Nightography comes to the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The most feature-packed Samsung foldable
- Flex Titanium display structure to reduce thickness, is 20x stiffer for strength, and a reduced crease.
- A new hinge system promises to make the folding action easier.
- A 5,000mAh battery powers the Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung is using a Silicon Carbon chemistry to offer longer battery life.
Samsung shows the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra
First glimpses of the Fold 8 series -- they look mostly similar to last year's Fold 7, except for the widescreen Fold 8.
TM Roh pushes for transparency for AI experiences
Users should have a choice in choosing their AI. There should be more transparency from AI experience, says TM Roh.
TM Roh takes to the stage, starts with AI
TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung Devices, starts the keynote with a focus on bringing AI to millions of Samsung users across the world. "AI experience begins with a phone," says Roh.