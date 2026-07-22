We are at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, and this time, the foldables are stylish and more practical than ever. Three new foldables have been revealed – a new widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8, a feature-rich Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Based on the latest Qualcomm and Exynos chipset platforms, these foldables are bringing all the cutting-edge innovation in the smartphone world, including better cameras, more performance, and an overall better experience.

The second annual Galaxy Unpacked takes the stage live from London, with the livestream kicking off in India at 6:30 PM IST. Whether you are tuning in via Samsung’s official YouTube channel or following along right here, you can keep us pinned on your browser as we bring you real-time, minute-by-minute updates, key announcements, and instant analysis straight from the launch.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What we got

The spotlight tonight belongs to Samsung’s next-generation foldable ecosystem, headlined by a significant form-factor shift: the all-new widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8. Featuring a compact 5.5-inch cover screen and an expanded 7.6-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, it aims to offer seamless multitasking alongside Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power and a Silicon-Carbon battery.

Joining it is the top-tier Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, boasting a massive 200 MP primary camera setup, and the refined, ultra-slim Galaxy Z Flip 8 clamshell design. With expected Indian pricing starting around Rs 1,05,000 for the Flip 8 and reaching up to Rs 1,85,000 for the Fold 8 Ultra, all eyes are on how Samsung balances performance with premium design amid the ongoing RAM-shortage-driven chip crisis.

Here’s the pricing for the Galaxy Z8 series foldables:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Starts from Rs 1,99,999

Galaxy Z Fold 8: Starts from Rs 1,79,999

Galaxy Z Flip 8: Starts from Rs 1,24,999.

Galaxy Watch 9 series, Galaxy Able expected too

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is expanding its smart wearable lineup with the adventure-ready Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, packing a massive 800 mAh battery. You can also expect the refined Galaxy Watch 9 series, both running on the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

We are also expecting a preview of “Galaxy Able,” a rumoured AI-driven health companion and audio concept.

Samsung begins pre-reservations

Pre-reservations are already open in India with trade-in bonuses up to Rs 20,000, but the official reveal is unfolding right now. Keep refreshing this page for live updates, feature breakdowns, and official pricing as every device is unveiled on stage.

Live Updates