Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL now offers 35GB data per day to Bharat Fiber FTTH subscribers

BSNL recently announced Bharat Fiber, which is a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service for its broadband customers. Taking on rivals like Jio GigaFiber and Airtel V-Fiber, the service is said to offer 35GB data per day at as low as Rs 1.1 per GB. To make sure that users can express their interest in the new service, BSNL has commenced bookings for Bharat Fiber via its online portal. The telco says that the aim of this new service is to expand its offerings and bring internet to “every home” of the country.

The new service is an announcement that BSNL will now be offering internet services over fibre, instead of cable, and is extending its internet services to more regions of the country. There are no new plans under this new service since it uses the current FTTH plans that are mentioned on the telcos’ website. This announcement comes soon after the state-run telecom operator announced a 25 per cent cashback on its half-yearly and annual broadband plans.

The announcement came at that time when Reliance Jio is poised to launch JioGigaFiber on a full scale in March this year. To recall, BSNL announced that the retailer network which has been doing SIM and recharges business is now reaching out to the customers for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and broadband products. The company is also investing heavily on FTTH and Home Wi-Fi rollouts to deliver ultra-high bandwidths and quality HD contents to its customers at attractive prices.