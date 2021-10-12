Instagram to notify users of outage or technical issue inside app

As per the user reports on Web monitoring group Downdetector, earlier on Monday, many users faced technical glitches with Instagram (Reuters Photo)

Popular photo sharing app Instagram on Monday announced that it is testing a feature to notify users about frequent outages or technical issues/glitches directly on the app. The announcement came following days after outages disrupted the services for users.

In a blog post, Instagram said that the test will run in the United States and it will continue for a few months. Not a very long time ago, on October 4, the world witnessed a six-hour long outage worldwide that beheld the company’s 3.5 billion users from using the services and accessing social media and its messaging services. WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger-all three were down.

As per the user reports on Web monitoring group Downdetector, earlier on Monday, many users faced technical glitches with Instagram. The company also has plans to bring out a feature that will help users know whether their account is at risk of getting disabled.

The social media giant is also grappling with the former employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen’s accusation. According to her, the company is repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down hate speech and misinformation. Haugen provided the documents that had a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram’s harm to teenagers (girls). She is expected to meet Facebook’s oversight board in the coming weeks to narrate her experience of working in the company.