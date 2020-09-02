  • MORE MARKET STATS

India bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG: Check full list

By: |
Updated: Sep 02, 2020 5:59 PM

While invoking the section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the official release stated that the Government of India had received multiple complaints regarding misuse of these apps for the purpose of skimming and transferring users’ data to servers outside India. 

India bans 118 mobile apps: Weeks after banning 59 apps that had connections with China, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Wednesday further banned 118 mobile applications terming them “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Also Read: India bans 118 more Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns

Related News

While invoking the section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the official release stated that the Government of India had received multiple complaints regarding misuse of these apps for the purpose of skimming and transferring users’ data to servers outside India.

Full List Of The 118 Apps Banned By the Govt Of India:

  1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

  2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

  3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

  4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

  5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

  6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

  7. Baidu

  8. Baidu Express Edition

  9. FaceU – Inspire your Beauty

  10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

  11. CamCard – Business Card Reader

  12. CamCard Business

  13. CamCard for Salesforce

  14. CamOCR

  15. InNote

  16. VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing

  17. Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

  18. WeChat reading

  19. Government WeChat

  20. Small Q brush

  21. Tencent Weiyun

  22. Pitu

  23. WeChat Work

  24. Cyber Hunter

  25. Cyber Hunter Lite

  26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

  27. Super Mecha Champions

  28. LifeAfter

  29. Dawn of Isles

  30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

  31. Chess Rush

  32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

  33. PUBG MOBILE LITE

  34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

  35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

  36. Dank Tanks

  37. Warpath

  38. Game of Sultans

  39. Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos

  40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)

  41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

  42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon

  43. AppLock

  44. AppLock Lite

  45. Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

  46. ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online

  47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

  48. Music – Mp3 Player

  49. Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

  50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

  51. Cleaner – Phone Booster

  52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer

  53. Video Player All Format for Android

  54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor

  55. Photo Gallery & Album

  56. Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download

  57. HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

  58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

  59. Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

  60. Gallery HD

  61. Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

  62. Web Browser – Secure Explorer

  63. Music player – Audio Player

  64. Video Player – All Format HD Video Player

  65. Lamour Love All Over The World

  66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

  67. MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community

  68. MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

  69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

  70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

  71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

  72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

  73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

  74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

  75. Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

  76. GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

  77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

  78. Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style

  79. Tantan – Date For Real

  80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

  81. Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

  82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

  83. Alipay

  84. AlipayHK

  85. Mobile Taobao

  86. Youku

  87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory

  88. Sina News

  89. Netease News

  90. Penguin FM

  91. Murderous Pursuits

  92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

  93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

  94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

  95. Little Q Album

  96. Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords

  97. Hi Meitu

  98. Mobile Legends: Pocket

  99. VPN for TikTok

  100. VPN for TikTok

  101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant

  102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

  103. iPick

  104. Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

  105. Parallel Space Lite – Dual App

  106. “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

  107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

  108. AFK Arena

  109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games

  110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

  111. Mafia City Yotta Games

  112. Onmyoji NetEase Games

  113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

  114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

  115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

  116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

  117. Soul Hunters

  118. Rules of Survival

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. India bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG Check full list
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India bans 118 more Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns
2Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Two IIT Bombay students launch Indian alternative to CamScanner; Here’s why it is unique
3Poco will launch its next phone in India on September 8 and no, it is not Poco X3