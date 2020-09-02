India bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG: Check full list

India bans 118 mobile apps: Weeks after banning 59 apps that had connections with China, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Wednesday further banned 118 mobile applications terming them “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

While invoking the section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the official release stated that the Government of India had received multiple complaints regarding misuse of these apps for the purpose of skimming and transferring users’ data to servers outside India.

Full List Of The 118 Apps Banned By the Govt Of India: