Data Storage: Storage made smart & simple

Grace Liu Portrait

By Grace Liu

Businesses today need a new approach for improving their data storage and management. This is not only to fuel their digital transformation but also to proactively derive more value of data. This is likely to continue with cloud adoption increasing among businesses.

Companies that want to stay competitive must adopt a new ‘digital alchemy’ that can empower them to collect, store, and analyse vast volumes of structured and unstructured data. Additionally, strong demand for cloud data centre, ongoing recovery in the enterprise markets, and customer requirements, are also some of the factors pushing large-scale investments, infrastructure development, and growing use of AI and analytics to support the acceleration in digital transformation in businesses worldwide. This is substantiated by IDC’s latest Future-Proofing Storage white paper, commissioned by Seagate Technology.

What’s obstructing efficient data storage and management?

There are several challenges faced by organisations pertaining to data storage and management. First, the issue of valuable data being discarded by businesses in absence of efficient cloud storage. Seagate’s 2020 Rethink Data report states that only 33% of data available to business in India is put to work (globally the figure stands at 32%). Enterprise data in India is projected to grow at a 45.2% annual rate over the next two, as indicated in the report. This is worrisome given how businesses have struggled of late to cope with the ever-increasing growth in data and changing architectural needs like edge and cloud.

According to the Future-Proofing Storage paper, limited performance, complexity of management, and lack of integration with cloud are three of the leading technical shortcomings of current storage infrastructure solutions. Around 78% of respondents indicated that they use physical data transport/ migration solutions because data transfer over their networks could no longer keep up with capacity. Another key concern is the high ingress and egress fee.

Enter cloud storage-as-a-service

To resolve these issues, the cloud storage-as-a-service has emerged as an effective solution—the flexible object storage cloud solution for mass data allows organisations to complement existing cloud strategy and unlock the value of their massive unstructured datasets. It provides a simple, trusted, secure, and cost-efficient cloud storage solution at the metro edge, closer to where their data is generated, which reduces latency.

Storage-as-a-service cloud lets enterprises store and activate their data at scale, securely and efficiently, providing always-on availability, world-class security, cost predictability, as well as cloud scalability and flexibility. It enables easy transfer and ingest (input) of mass data into the cloud and provides simple pricing and zero add-on charges or egress fees. This makes it easier for businesses to store data; and makes it much easier to move data out without any unexpected costs. It also improves TCO, allowing businesses to scale storage capacities without limits.

In today’s dynamic business environment, the storage-as-a-service cloud solution for multicloud deployments will be critical to ensuring higher availability of data and resiliency to site failure – a critical ask for organisations – to deliver fast, simple, and secure edge storage and data transfers that accelerate time to insights.

The writer is senior VP, Information Technology at Seagate Technology