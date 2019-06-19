Apple Watch could soon have glucose meter for diabetic users

Apple Watch Series 4 was launched last year with an ECG monitor. The inclusion of an ECG monitor in Apple Watch Series 4 proved to be one of the first major signs of Apple including core health features in its wearable devices. This year Apple is seemingly looking to expand the portfolio of health-centric functionalities as it is mulling to get a glucose monitor in the next Apple Watch model. Apple is working closely with Dexcom, a company that manufactures glucose monitoring devices. Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer in an interview to CNBC teased that the company is working on an improved version of the Dexcom G6 monitor, which will allow Apple Watch users to monitor their glucose levels. \u201cIt\u2019s coming, and this tool is great for people with diabetes,\u201d Sayer told CNBC. It is no secret that Apple has been testing glucose monitoring systems that could work with the Apple Watch. Apple CEO Tim Cook has often stressed the importance of health-related features on the Apple Watch. This could be a major upgrade and will definitely attract more buyers when the new watch launches. This feature could have been in the works since 2017 as Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted wearing a glucometer that was connected to his smartwatch back then. Patients around the world are suffering from diabetes - in India, there are more than 62 million people who are suffering from diabetes. According to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over 30 million Americans suffer from diabetes which is why all Apple Watch users will be happy with this move. It is not clear when Apple will launch the 5th edition of the Apple Watch. But, going by previous trends, Apple might launch the Apple Watch Series 5 in September during its event alongside the new iPhone models. Apple fans around the world will be eagerly waiting for new gadgets that they will launch at the event.