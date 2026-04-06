Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed a blistering critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the escalating LPG crisis, accusing the government of policy paralysis that mirrors its COVID response. In an X post on Monday, Rahul Gandhi highlighted how soaring cooking gas prices are crippling daily-wage migrant workers and industrial labourers, forcing them to flee cities for villages.

Gandhi tied the issue to broader economic woes, questioning why the poor always bear the brunt of crises amid what he called diplomatic blunders and arrogance-driven governance.

Parallels to COVID, worker distress: Congress leader lambasts PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi opened his post with a sarcastic jab, “Modi ji had said – We will handle the LPG Gas crisis just like COVID (coronavirus pandemic). And indeed, that’s exactly what they did.” He lambasted the approach as “zero policy, grand announcements, and the burden on the poor,” noting that for migrant workers earning Rs 500-800 daily, LPG has become unaffordable. “The labourer returning home at night doesn’t even have money to light the stove. The result – abandon the city, flee to the village,” he wrote, painting a vivid picture of urban exodus.

मोदी जी ने कहा था – LPG Gas Crisis को COVID की तरह हैंडल करेंगे। और सच में वही किया। बिल्कुल COVID के जैसे ही – नीति शून्य, घोषणा बड़ी, और बोझ गरीबों पर। ₹500-800 की दिहाड़ी कमाने वाले प्रवासी मज़दूरों के लिए रसोई गैस पहुंच से बाहर हो गई है। रात को घर लौटते मज़दूर के पास… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2026

He extended the critique to industries, claiming textile mills and factories- already on life support- are collapsing as their worker backbone fractures. Congress MP Gandhi positioned this as a symptom of deeper failures, urging readers, “Don’t stay silent. This isn’t just the poor’s question, it’s ours too.”

Economic fallout: Textile sector and diplomatic blame

Rahul Gandhi linked the LPG crunch to a “blunder at the diplomatic table” that the government refuses to own, alleging it has pushed manufacturing to the brink. “The textile sector was already in the ICU. Manufacturing is gasping for breath,” he stated, warning that “when arrogance becomes policy – the economy crumbles, workers migrate, industries are ruined and the country is pushed back by decades.” His rhetoric framed the crisis as a national setback, with the poor dying first in every avoidable debacle.

Puducherry election rally: Welfare promises amid local jabs by Rahul Gandhi

Complementing his online bombardment, Rahul Gandhi addressed a Puducherry rally on Monday (April 6), slamming the Union Territory’s BJP-backed government as ‘imposed from Delhi’ and corrupt, while decrying the denial of full statehood. He rolled out Congress welfare pledges- Rs 2,000 monthly aid for unemployed youth, 30,000 jobs, free bus travel for women, relaxed job age limits and Rs 20 lakh family health insurance. With Puducherry polling on April 9 (Thursday) and results on May 4 (Monday)- before the Assembly’s June 15 expiry- these vows aim to rally voters against central overreach.

Election season escalation

Rahul Gandhi’s attack comes amid heated polls across states like Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where Congress seeks revival against BJP’s dominance. By spotlighting LPG affordability- a daily necessity- the X post taps into pocketbook anger, contrasting Congress’s pro-poor vision with PM Modi’s alleged elite focus.