The Karnataka government has unveiled the draft Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, proposing a single legal framework for apartment ownership, redevelopment and management.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, stated that the proposed legislation is aimed at safeguarding owners’ interests and ensuring they enjoy complete ownership rights over their homes.

In a post on X after a consultation with apartment owners, residents’ welfare associations and other stakeholders in Bengaluru, Shivakumar mentioned that owning a home is a lifelong dream and apartment buyers should have full ownership rights over the property.

“The Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill that we are introducing is not just a law, it is our government’s priority to protect the interests of the middle class,” he wrote. The Chief Minister added that the government would consider public suggestions to make the proposed legislation “more people-friendly.”

What changes could the proposed Bill bring?

According to PTI, the draft Bill seeks to replace the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and the Karnataka Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1972, which the government says no longer reflect the needs of modern apartment living.

PTI reported that the proposed law would apply to apartment projects with more than eight units and place enforcement under the Urban Development Department through a designated competent authority. It also proposes clearer ownership rights over project land and common areas, structural stability certificates every five years for buildings older than 30 years. A two-stage dispute resolution mechanism, deemed conveyance of common areas in older projects, and a redevelopment framework requiring consent from at least 75% of apartment owners are also proposed. Owners who do not consent to redevelopment would be entitled to compensation of at least twice the market value.

What happens next?

According to ANI, Shivakumar said the government plans to introduce the Bill during the Assembly session beginning August 6. Before tabling it, he said consultations would be held with leaders of political parties and MLAs to incorporate constructive suggestions.

The Chief Minister also said the government is committed to ensuring apartment buyers do not face “trouble or confusion” at any stage. Referring to the state’s Bhu Guarantee initiative, he said it would help ensure property ownership is transferred to buyers. According to ANI, he also warned builders and developers against violating rules and invited apartment residents to share suggestions, saying the government would welcome constructive criticism.

Legal framework for strengthening ownership rights

According to PTI, Bengaluru has more than 25,000 apartment buildings with an estimated 25-30 lakh flats, while around 60,000-75,000 flats were registered with KRERA in Bengaluru Urban and adjoining areas over the past year. The government believes a modern legal framework is needed to strengthen ownership rights, improve transparency, enhance accountability and create a clearer process for redeveloping ageing apartment complexes.