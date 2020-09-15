  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘With BJP-RSS’, says retired Navy officer Madan Sharma who was attacked by Shiv Sena workers

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 2:29 PM

Madan Sharma, 62, was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on Tuesday said that he is with the BJP and RSS.

“From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I am with BJP-RSS. So now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS today onward,” he told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan where he had gone to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Meanwhile, a Borivali Court has remanded all six accused in the case to judicial custody. All the six arrested persons are Shiv Sena workers.

The Samta Nagar Police earlier today invoked IPC sec 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) in FIR. The six persons were taken into custody last night and produced before the court today.

Sharma, 62, was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

