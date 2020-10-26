‘Will send him to jail’: Chirag Paswan promises to probe corruption by Nitish Kumar

LJP leader Chirag Paswan

Bihar Election 2020: LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday promised to order a probe into corruption by the Nitish Kumar administration and send the chief minister or any other official to jail if found guilty. Addressing a campaign in Dumraon of Buxar, Chirag Paswan said that those who have done corruption in the ‘Saat Nischay’ — JDU’s vision document for 2015 — will be investigated and sent to jail.

During the campaign on Sunday, Chirag asked the crowd what should be done to the chief minister who is anti-youth and has done corruption in the ‘Saat Nischay’ scheme. “Send them to jail,” the crowd responded. To this, the LJP said: “Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today – the corruption in ‘7 Nischay’ will be probed when the LJP comes to power and those at fault, whether it is chief minister or any official, will be sent to jail.”

“If they are guilty, they will be sent to jail after a probe. How can it be possible that the chief minister doesn’t know about large scale scams and corruption? He is involved too. If not, it will be clear in a probe. But people and I believe that he is involved, he is corrupt,” Chirag Paswan said.

Chirag also batted for review in the state’s liquor policy and said that smuggling was rampant despite complete prohibition. “Why is the liquor ban not being reviewed? Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. The government and administration are colluding. There is not one minister in Bihar govt who doesn’t know about it. If you don’t want to review it, it means you yourself are involved,” Chirag said.

The LJP leader said that everyone knows where the money is going, the chief minister has to contest elections and do a lot of things. He said that all of this was a matter of investigation. “It will be investigated by our government – where is all the money of liquor smuggling, ‘7 Nischay’ scheme and funds by centre going,” Chirag said.