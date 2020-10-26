  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Will send him to jail’: Chirag Paswan promises to probe corruption by Nitish Kumar

By: |
October 26, 2020 12:48 PM

Bihar Election 2020: Addressing a campaign in Dumraon of Buxar, Chirag Paswan said that those who have done corruption in the 'Saat Nischay' — JDU's vision document for 2015 — will be investigated and sent to jail.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan

 

Bihar Election 2020: LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday promised to order a probe into corruption by the Nitish Kumar administration and send the chief minister or any other official to jail if found guilty. Addressing a campaign in Dumraon of Buxar, Chirag Paswan said that those who have done corruption in the ‘Saat Nischay’ — JDU’s vision document for 2015 — will be investigated and sent to jail.

Related News

During the campaign on Sunday, Chirag asked the crowd what should be done to the chief minister who is anti-youth and has done corruption in the ‘Saat Nischay’ scheme. “Send them to jail,” the crowd responded. To this, the LJP said: “Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today – the corruption in ‘7 Nischay’ will be probed when the LJP comes to power and those at fault, whether it is chief minister or any official, will be sent to jail.”

“If they are guilty, they will be sent to jail after a probe. How can it be possible that the chief minister doesn’t know about large scale scams and corruption? He is involved too. If not, it will be clear in a probe. But people and I believe that he is involved, he is corrupt,” Chirag Paswan said.

Chirag also batted for review in the state’s liquor policy and said that smuggling was rampant despite complete prohibition. “Why is the liquor ban not being reviewed? Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. The government and administration are colluding. There is not one minister in Bihar govt who doesn’t know about it. If you don’t want to review it, it means you yourself are involved,” Chirag said.

The LJP leader said that everyone knows where the money is going, the chief minister has to contest elections and do a lot of things. He said that all of this was a matter of investigation. “It will be investigated by our government – where is all the money of liquor smuggling, ‘7 Nischay’ scheme and funds by centre going,” Chirag said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Will send him to jail’ Chirag Paswan promises to probe corruption by Nitish Kumar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Former Union Minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year jail term in Jharkhand coal scam
2‘Are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over free vaccine promise for Bihar
3‘Mohan Bhagwat knows the truth’: Rahul targets Centre over RSS chief’s ‘Chinese encroachment’ remark