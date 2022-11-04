Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP’s best bet against BJP as CM face in Gujarat?

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections scheduled to be held in December. Announcing the party’s CM face in Ahmedabad, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said 40-year-old Gadhvi received 73 per cent votes in a crowdsourcing campaign, where the party asked people of Gujarat to send their choices for the party’s CM face. Over 16 lakh people voted in the survey, the AAP convener added.

A lot will be riding on Gadhvi as he steers AAP’s ship in an election where the party will be making its debut in the state. And the challenge before him is huge! Faced with a giant opponent in the form of the BJP which has been in power in the state for 27 years now, Gadhvi will be taking on “sons of the soil” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah in a three-way fight featuring the Congress as well. A good performance is critical for the AAP not just for its political future in the state, but also for its ambitions to take on the might of the BJP on a pan-India level.

Here’s all you need to know about Isudan Gadhvi.

-He is currently the national joint secretary of AAP.

-He is from Pipaliya village in Dwarka district, and hails from an agricultural family.

-He is an OBC, which collectively account for 48 per cent of the state’s population.

-Gadhvi joined AAP in 2021 after he quit journalism.

-He worked as an editor at Gujarati media house VTV, and anchored a show called ‘Mahamanthan’.

-He began his journalism stint with a popular show in Doordarshan named ‘Yojana’, and went on to work at ETV Gujarat as a reporter from 2007-2011.

-He found fame after he exposed a Rs 150-crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada talukas of Gujarat on his news show, following which the Gujarat government had to take action.

Elections to the 182-member house will be held in two phases, on December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes will be on December 8. The AAP has been aggressively campaigning in the state, where the BJP has been in power for 27 years.